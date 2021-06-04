NBA Rumors: New York Knicks to pursue center Richaun Holmes in free agency

The New York Knicks are set to be a regular fixture of the NBA rumors mill in the upcoming offseason, considering the cap space they have at their disposal.

New York's promising season ended on a rather disappointing note, as Tom Thibodeau's team crashed out of the postseason in the first round. The manner of the defeat was embarrassing as well, as the Atlanta Hawks completed a comfortable 4-1 win.

NBA Rumors: New York Knicks to target free agent Richaun Holmes in the offseason

According to the latest NBA rumors, the New York Knicks are set to chase the signature of free agent center Richaun Holmes in the summer. Holmes is coming off a career year with the Sacramento Kings, with whom he averaged 14 points, 8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

Holmes was one of the silver linings of an otherwise poor Sacramento Kings team as the franchise failed to qualify for the playoffs under the tutelage of Luke Walton. Holmes, however, did his due diligence, providing solid production on both ends of the floor.

Richaun Holmes is set to become a free agent and NBA rumors suggest that he will make more than the $5 million he was earning as a part of the Sacramento Kings. Holmes honed his skills as an offensive threat last season, and has proved that he can be a starter for a mid-level NBA team instead of a backup big.

The New York Knicks are desperately short on frontcourt players. After Mitchell Robinson went down due to injury, head coach Tom Thibodeau had to resort to playing Nerlens Noel at center. Noel's contract expires this offseason, and the New York Knicks will be in need of a center.

Holmes will provide the New York Knicks with some much-needed offensive firepower. The New York Knicks struggled to score against the Atlanta Hawks in their playoff matchup, and Richaun Holmes' inclusion on the roster will give them a two-dimensional center rotation. Mitchell Robinson is defense-minded, and Holmes' prowess on offense will allow Thibodeau to tweak his starting lineup based on what he wants in a certain game.

