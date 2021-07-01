NBA Rumors: New York Knicks to pursue Kelly Oubre Jr. only if they trade for a star first 

The latest NBA rumors suggest that the New York Knicks will pursue Kelly Oubre Jr. in free agency, but only if they trade for a star first.

The Knicks are interested in trading for a star, and if they do, a league source believes they are also interested in signing Warriors free agent Kelly Oubre Jr. More here for @NYDNSports/@NYDailyNews https://t.co/wjai62DqAw — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) June 30, 2021

Swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. and the New York Knicks have been linked before, and NBA rumors suggest the two parties have a mutual interest.

Oubre is likely to depart his current team, the Golden State Warriors, as he is unsure of the role he will play after Klay Thompson returns next season.

Kelly Oubre Jr. played in the backcourt alongside Stephen Curry during the 2020-21 NBA season and is looking for a starting role yet again.

The New York Knicks, on the other hand, are looking to add a 3-and-D player. The small forward position is something they are keen on strengthening this summer.

NBA Rumors: Exploring Kelly Oubre Jr.'s fit with the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have a lot to work on this offseason. They are looking to take the next step and build a team around last season's star Julius Randle, who won the Most Improved Player of the Year award.

As reported by Kristian Winfield of New York Daily News:

"The Knicks are interested in trading for a star, and if they do, a league source believes they are also interested in signing Warriors free agent Kelly Oubre Jr. The source says the Knicks are specifically interested in adding Oubre in the event they are successful acquiring a star guard via trade. The acquisition would create a more complete roster alongside Most Improved Player Julius Randle."

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s defensive traits make him an ideal fit for the New York Knicks, who are coached by Tom Thibodeau. Offensively, his ability to get to the rim and shoot well from deep would also be a bonus for the team.

Oubre's athleticism and knack for making dive-first plays make him a must-have player for any team. Moreover, his 6'7 frame will definitely come in handy on both ends of the floor.

The BIG TIME chase-down SWAT from Kelly Oubre Jr! #RisePHX pic.twitter.com/rhrsuAGIbT — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2019

From a personal point of view, Kelly Oubre Jr. could reach his ceiling with the New York Knicks, courtesy of coach Tom Thibodeau, under whom the likes of Julius Randle and RJ Barrett flourished last season.

