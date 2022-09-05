NBA Rumors: New York Knicks were reportedly willing to part ways with everyone but Quentin Grimes in trade for 3x All-Star

The New York Knicks were dealt a massive upset in the trade market last week when the Cleveland Cavaliers beat them in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes.

The Knicks were the overwhelming favorites to acquire Mitchell. However, some animosity between the Jazz and the Knicks' front offices might have led to the trade talks falling apart.

FOX Sports' Ric Bucher, on his podcast "On Ball with Ric Bucher," detailed the animosity between the two front offices. He said the move to the Cavaliers might have been spiteful.

He also discussed the state of the Knicks' trade pieces vis-à-vis the Mitchell trade:

"There were reports that the Knicks were willing to part ways with almost anyone except first-year shooting guard Quentin Grimes. Curious, right? You're good with RJ (Barrett) going out the door, (Obi) Toppin going out the door, Quickley going out the door but not Grimes.

"I was told by several sources that (coach Tom) Thibodeau was the one who wanted Grimes included.

"No one can say exactly why. ... Now, the bigger question, or the more interesting aspect of this is: If I know that, then I'm pretty sure Toppin, Quickley and Barett are aware of that fact, that they were not untouchables but Grimes was.

"They're going to keep a close eye on how Thibs treats Grimes versus how he treats them."

The Cleveland Cavaliers traded Colin Sexton, Lauri Markannen, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks and two first-round pick-swaps.

Sexton signed a four-year, $72 million deal in a sign-and-trade. Sexton was up for an extension, and with Darius Garland as the Cavs' point guard, found his position jeopardized.

With no offers throughout the offseason, it is likely that if it wasn't for this trade, Sexton would've signed a qualifying offer with Cleveland.

What the New York Knicks look like next season

New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards

The New York Knicks have a mix of players who have All-Star potential, players who are disgruntled, and second- and third-year talent with high ceilings.

However, the Knicks' reservations while giving out draft picks during trade talks with the Jazz weren't unexpected. Despite having put north of $350 million in three players, none of them are seen as a franchise cornerstone.

RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle will all cash checks north of $100 million with the Knicks, unless they get traded. Their depth and versatility in each position is appreciable, but there is nothing that will make New York anything more than a play-in team.

Unless one of those players takes an unprecedented jump, the Knicks are likely to be in a similar position they were in last year.

