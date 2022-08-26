NBA Rumors: New York Knicks unwilling to attach draft picks to move former All-Star's contract 

Speculation continues to grow regarding Julius Randle's future with the New York Knicks. The 2021 Most Improved Player of the Year is guaranteed $106.4 million over the next four years, with the final year being a player option.

His market value took a hit after last season's dip in production and lack of impact. Teams have been reluctant to trade for him because of the length of his contract. The Knicks, in all likelihood, will have to attach draft picks to move him. They, according to The Athletic's Fred Katz, are unwilling to do so.

Katz wrote that the length of Randle's deal has made teams hesitant from trading for him. This includes teams that believe last season wasn't a representation of his talent.

Julius Randle averaged 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6 assists in 2020-21 on the way to making his first All-Star selection. He was instrumental in helping the Knicks return to the playoffs after missing out in the previous seven seasons. However, Randle wasn't able to replicate his success in the postseason.

While his 2021-22 numbers didn't drop significantly, his effective field-goal percentage dropped to 45.9%. In the previous season, he was at 51.6%. Last season he averaged 20.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

According to NBA rumors, a reunion with the LA Lakers was on the cards. But the 17-time champion wasn't interested in acquiring him in a potential deal centered around Russell Westbrook.

New York Knicks continue their pursuit of Donovan Mitchell

The New York Knicks are eager to return to the playoffs after finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference last year. They are looking aggressive in adding young star players. The Knicks acquired longtime target Jalen Brunson in free agency and are now after Donovan Mitchell.

New York leads the race in his sweepstakes but hasn't been able to agree on a price with the Utah Jazz. According to The Athletic, the Knicks recently offered Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier and five picks. The Jazz declined the offer.

It's way less than their asking price. The Jazz asked for at least six first-round picks and four young players: Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride, Quentin Grimes and Toppin.

Meanwhile, rumors suggest Mitchell hasn't asked for a trade, but if he is moved, the New York Knicks are among his preferred destinations. It will be interesting to see how this plays out, as the Knicks don't want to overpay. Meanwhile, the Jazz won't budge from their position and won't be shorthanded in a deal.

