NBA Rumors: Orlando Magic intend to move on from Terrence Ross; Denver Nuggets confident of re-signing Will Barton

NBA rumors in the ongoing 2021 off-season suggest that the Orlando Magic and the Denver Nuggets are expected to be very active in the market this summer, despite their rosters at the opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of quality.

Two such rumors involve the Orlando Magic looking to move on from Terrence Ross, while the Denver Nuggets are looking to keep hold of Will Burton. Let's delve a bit deeper into the two rumors.

NBA Rumors: Orlando Magic looking to trade Terrence Ross

According to Ian Begley, the Orlando Magic have had trade discussions with multiple franchises concerning shooting guard Terrence Ross. The Magic are looking to rebuild ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season, with trade rumors suggesting that Ross and other veterans are likely to be moved in the off-season.

Orlando Magic made their intent to rebuild clear during the 2021 NBA trade deadline, when they traded both star center Nikola Vucevic and starting guard Evan Fournier to the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics, respectively. Terrence Ross now reportedly joins the list, so it won't be a surprise to see him don the colors of a new team in October.

Ross averaged 15 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists on 41% shooting from the field in the 2020-21 campaign. The former Toronto Raptors player is a fairly reliable scorer, and can add value to multiple teams in the NBA.

NBA Rumors: Denver Nuggets optimistic about keeping hold of Will Barton

Denver Post's Mike Singer has revealed that there is 'growing optimism' that the Denver Nuggets will re-sign Will Barton in the 2021 NBA off-season. Barton declined his $14.7 million player option for the 2021-22 season with the Nuggets last week.

Barton averaged 12 points, four rebounds and three assists last season. The swingman is one of the most versatile players in the league and is adept in playing a plethora of different roles on the court. He has proved his worth as a two-way player, which makes it unsurprising why head coach Mike Malone and the Denver Nuggets are keen to keep hold of him.

Will Barton came to the Denver Nuggets in 2014-15 from the Portland Trail Blazers via trade. But if rumors about Barton's exit are to be believed, his stint with the Nuggets could be drawing to a close this summer.

