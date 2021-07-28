NBA Trade Rumors: Making a case for and against the Philadelphia 76ers making a move for Kyle Lowry in the 2021 NBA offseason

NBA rumors suggest that the Philadelphia 76ers have expressed an interest in Kyle Lowry, who is a free agent this offseason. If a deal does go through between the two sides, it will likely be a sign-and-trade. Lowry is expecting a three-year, $90 million deal in free agency.

In this article, we will make a case for and against the Philadelphia 76ers making a move for Kyle Lowry this offseason.

NBA Trade Rumors: Should the Philadelphia 76ers roll the dice on veteran point guard Kyle Lowry this offseason?

Kyle Lowry is one of the better veteran PG's in the NBA

Kyle Lowry has had an illustrious NBA career that has seen him win a championship, make an All-NBA team, and get selected to the All-Star team six times. Lowry is 35 and has played 960 games in his career, making him one of the most experienced players in the league.

Experience and leadership is exactly what the Philadelphia 76ers lack, as was evident during their 2021 NBA Playoff run. The Sixers' roster is brimming with talent, but Doc Rivers' side caved in when adversity struck them in the series against the Atlanta Hawks. Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are stellar basketball players, but leadership is not their strong suit.

In comes Lowry, who was the de-facto leader of the Toronto Raptors during their 2019 championship run. Kawhi Leonard was the team's best player, but it was Lowry who rallied the troops when the chips were down. The former Houston Rockets man is a well-respected voice in the locker room, and the Philadelphia 76ers' relatively young roster will certainly benefit from his addition.

Another pro of adding Kyle Lowry to the mix is that the Philadelphia 76ers will receive much-needed help at the point guard position. Ben Simmons is a great passer of the ball but tends to fade away in crunch moments in the playoffs. Lowry has the ability to make the right reads and plays in the half-court in those pivotal moments and can share the burden of playmaking with Simmons.

Even if the Philadelphia 76ers decide to part ways with Ben Simmons this offseason, Lowry can take up the mantle of being the team's starting point guard. He averaged 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists in the 2020-21 season, as opposed to Simmons' 14-7-7 stat line.

On the other hand, Kyle Lowry turns 36 this year, and awarding a 2-year deal to him at this stage of his career might turn out to be a gamble for the Philadelphia 76ers front office. Some NBA players have proved that they can play in their late-30s, but it is fair to say that Lowry is not one of the best-conditioned players in the league, especially at his age.

Lowry missed 26 games last season due to different injuries at different junctures of the campaign, and Daryl Morey and Co. will have to factor that in before making a potential move for him.

Kyle Lowry is expected to command significant interest over the next few months, and it will be intriguing to see if it is the Philadelphia 76ers who emerge as the winners in the sweepstakes.

