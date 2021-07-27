Magic Johnson feels LeBron James is the need of the hour for the USA Men's Basketball team, says they are "missing a guy who's won 4 NBA championships"

Magic Johnson recently stirred controversy by suggesting that Team USA is missing a key piece in LeBron James. The USA men's basketball team succumbed to an 83-76 loss to France in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics opener and will now have to win both of their remaining Group 'A' games to advance to the quarter-finals stage of the event.

Magic Johnson's insinuation that LeBron James is the 'need of the hour' for the men's basketball team has led to fans debating profusely on the internet, but is his dig at the team justified?

Is Magic Johnson's tweet about Team USA missing a 'proven winner' in LeBron James justified?

JPN: United States v France Men's Basketball - Olympics: Day 2

Team USA has drawn considerable criticism in the last few weeks. They started their preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on an unceremonious note, losing back-to-back exhibition games to Nigeria and Australia.

The team's jittery form has continued in the main event as well. Fans fear that the USA might lose out on a gold medal, something that hasn't happened since the 2004 Olympics when they had to settle for a bronze.

However, Magic Johnson's suggestion that the team would've been better off with LeBron James in it is a bit far-fetched. A well-wisher of the national side and 1992 Olympics gold medal winner, Magic Johnson's claim that the team is lacking a player with a winning mentality and a leader is simply preposterous.

What the USA Men’s Basketball team is missing is a guy who’s won 4 NBA Championships (making him a proven winner), the best leader in the game of basketball, and someone who makes his teammates better…aka LeBron James! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 26, 2021

Team USA has multiple stars who have won the NBA championship, with Kevin Durant, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, and Draymond Green being some notable names. Javale McGee has also tasted championship success as a role player, and Devin Booker and Bam Adebayo have experience playing in the NBA Finals.

Durant, Damian Lillard, and Draymond Green are revered as strong leaders of their respective franchises, which refutes the point Magic Johnson is trying to make. Durant was inches away from leading an undermanned Brooklyn Nets to the Eastern Conference finals, while Lillard has carried a franchise on his back for several years now.

Yes, LeBron James is a 2-time Olympic gold medal winner and arguably the greatest player in the history of the game, but talent is not an area where Team USA are lacking. The lack of chemistry and a solid strategy has been the biggest obstacle for Gregg Popovich's side, whose coaching philosophy is simply not working on the international level.

Magic Johnson at the 69th NBA All-Star Game

Another concern is the team's fatigue level, as most of the players are coming off a grueling 2021 postseason. Booker, Holiday and Middleton had to board a flight to Tokyo after a hard-fought NBA Finals, while Durant also had a tiring playoff campaign coming off an Achilles injury.

The team has also struggled with FIBA rules and the lack of fouls being called in the Olympics. International teams are used to playing a more physical style with two big men and a pure creator in the backcourt, and the consensus is that Team USA should also implement that strategy.

France's Evan Fournier after beating USA Basketball in Tokyo Olympic opener: "They are better individually but they can be beaten as a team." — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 25, 2021

Their destiny is still in their hands, and in all likelihood, Team USA will overcome the initial bump and bag the gold as is expected from them. Even if they are unsuccessful in doing so, Magic Johnson will remain unjustified in proposing they are missing the services of LeBron James.

