NBA Trade Rumors: Several teams targeting Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes in the 2021 offseason

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes has been an active part of the latest NBA trade rumors. Barnes is expected to be moved this summer after having a solid 2020/21 campaign with the Kings. He has the experience of winning an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors, and will be an asset to any team he plays for.

NBA Trade Rumors: Sacramento Kings' Harrison Barnes likely to be traded to a contender

According to ESPN's senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Sacramento Kings' Harrison Barnes could be traded in the 2021 NBA offseason, and multiple franchises have registered their interest in the forward. Wojnarowski revealed the information on a recent podcast with Zach Lowe. You can find the link to the podcast here -

Harrison Barnes ended the 2020/21 season with 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists, shooting 49% from the field and an impressive 39% from downtown. Barnes is primarily a power forward, but can also play the small forward if required. He is a two-way player, adept at playing an off-the-ball role on the offensive end and being a defensive stopper on the other side of the court.

Barnes has had an eventful career so far, which has seen him play for the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, and the Sacramento Kings. Harrison Barnes is viewed as a player who can contribute on a contending team, and NBA trade rumors indicating that multiple teams are interested in him don't come as a surprise.

The Sacramento Kings are expected to be active in the 2021 NBA offseason, as NBA trade rumors suggest that the franchise is looking to make deals that would help them get back into postseason contention. The Kings are one of the teams involved in the Ben Simmons sweepstakes but will have to make notable departures to facilitate a move of that magnitude.

Lakers and Kings have had talks about a deal centered around Buddy Hield, which would include sending Kuz to Sacramento, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/2q4v0VE0IM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 25, 2021

Richaun Holmes is another Sacramento Kings player who has generated a lot of traction. Holmes is a free agent this offseason, and the 76ers are one of the teams that are looking to swoop for him. Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III could part ways with the franchise as well, and all these NBA trade rumors point towards the fact that the Kings' front office is going to be extremely busy before the season starts.

