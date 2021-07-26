NBA Trade Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans willing to move down in the 2021 draft to get rid of Eric Bledsoe's contract

The New Orleans Pelicans have been constantly involved in NBA trade rumors lately, as they look to move on from Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams' horrendous contracts. The Pelicans are trying to build a team around talented forwards Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, both of whom have exhibited significant promise in the last two seasons.

According to Jake L. Fischer of Bleacher Report, the New Orleans Pelicans have offered the Memphis Grizzlies the no. 10 pick in the 2021 NBA draft and point guard Eric Bledsoe in exchange for the no. 17 pick. The Pelicans want to get rid of Bledsoe's contract, which is their primary motivation for proposing this deal. The 31-year-old had an underwhelming 2020-21 season with the New Orleans-based franchise.

More trade chatter at @BR_NBA: On Ben Simmons, the Warriors’ efforts with Nos. 7 and 14, Utah and the Jazz wings, plus a developing deal between New Orleans and Memphis https://t.co/bp0mob094Y — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) July 25, 2021

Bledsoe averaged 12 points, three assists and three rebounds over the course of the 2020-21 season, failing to make his mark on the team. He shot a poor 42% from the field and 34% from downtown, and was unable to contribute on the defensive side of the court as well. Bledsoe is owed more than $37 million over the next two years, and hence there is no surprise that the New Orleans Pelicans are willing to move down the draft to part ways with him this summer.

NBA trade rumors indicate that David Griffin and co. will also have to make some key decisions regarding other existing personnel. Apart from Bledsoe, Steven Adams is another player the management will have to trade considering his contract is unlikely to match his production (two years, $35 million). Adams and Bledsoe were acquired by the New Orleans Pelicans last offseason to add some experience, but both ended up having subpar campaigns.

Some type of deal involving Eric Bledsoe or Steven Adams for Justise Winslow (or the cap space declining his team option creates) with a pick swap of No. 10 for No. 17 is one trade scenario NBA executives expect to be under consideration for Memphis and New Orleans, among others. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) July 25, 2021

However, the biggest decision the Pelicans will have to make involves rising star Lonzo Ball, who is the starting point guard of the franchise. NBA trade rumors suggest that the 23-year-old is looking to move on, but the New Orleans Pelicans should try everything in their power to keep a hold of him. Ball's production was immense last year and he shares good chemistry with Zion Williamson.

