NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers considering a Ben Simmons-James Harden swap deal, Brooklyn Nets confident Joe Harris will re-sign

The Brooklyn Nets as well as Houston Rockets star James Harden have been arguably the hottest topic in NBA Rumors this off-season. But in recent reports, the two parties have been involved in different stories. The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly been interested in the 31-year-old for a very long time, but the franchise seems to have hit a roadblock in negotiations. Now sources say that the Brooklyn Nets expect Joe Harris to stay this off-season.

There is a lot to discuss here. Let's get started.

NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers worried over James Harden trade

Ben Simmons

As per NBA rumors, the Philadelphia 76ers have been in talks with the Houston Rockets for James Harden this off-season.

Initially, the 76ers hoped that they wouldn't have to lose either Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid to acquire the former MVP. But sources now report that the franchise isn't as hopeful anymore and could consider trading away Simmons this off-season.

Source: There is a growing belief in the Sixers FO that they won’t be able to land James Harden without including Ben Simmons.



But i’m told that Daryl Morey is working on something else significant and it would allow the Sixers to keep Ben and Joel. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) November 18, 2020

However, this is where Daryl Morey could step in. The former Houston Rockets general manager has always been a wizard when it comes to acquiring players, and he could work his magic for the Philadelphia 76ers this off-season.

If Morey could find a way to bring in James Harden without losing Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, the 76ers could potentially have the strongest big three in the NBA during the 2020-21 season.

NBA Rumors: The Brooklyn Nets expect Joe Harris to sign a multi-year deal despite interest from other franchises

Advertisement

Joe Harris

Joe Harris has been one of the Brooklyn Nets' most important role players in the last few seasons. The 29-year-old is an incredible shooter and made 42.4% of his shots from the deep last season.

As per NBA Rumors, the player has now attracted strong interest from a number of teams in the league, thanks to his performances. Despite the interest though, sources say that the Brooklyn Nets aren't worried.

Joe Harris will likely re-sign with the Brooklyn Nets, per @KevinOConnorNBA pic.twitter.com/lbI06ekkTx — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) November 12, 2020

The Brooklyn Nets expect Harris to sign a multi-year deal worth about $15-20 million per year.

With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving being ball-dominant players, the team desperately needs off-the-ball players such as Harris. Considering his abilities, Harris could be compatible in the franchise's system and may likely become one of the most important players on the Nets' roster next season.