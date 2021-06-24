NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers determined on keeping Ben Simmons despite playoff struggles

The Philadelphia 76ers have been a constant fixture of the NBA rumors mill since their playoff exit. Despite finishing the regular season as the No.1 seed in the East, the Sixers succumbed to a seven-game series loss to the underdog Atlanta Hawks.

Following their postseason failure, both the staff and the team have come under scrutiny, especially star point guard Ben Simmons.

NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers committed to keeping Ben Simmons and plan to work on his shooting this summer

Ben Simmons is under the scanner

Contrary to various NBA rumors, the Philadelphia 76ers are determined to keep Ben Simmons and work on his jump shot and free throw shooting in the upcoming offseason. Simmons had a torrid time during the 2021 NBA playoffs, especially in the series against the Atlanta Hawks.

Sixers remain committed to working through Simmons' shooting issues this summer, especially free throws. Doc Rivers and Simmons met to discuss plans for moving forward together, per sources. https://t.co/l0BBDk5RWS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2021

Ben Simmons ended the series with averages of 9 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists. He failed to attempt a single shot in the fourth quarter of any game of the matchup. The Australian International shot a poor 33% from the charity stripe, as he was unable to make the Atlanta Hawks pay for sending him to the free-throw line.

Also Read: Why did Chris Paul's trade to LA Lakers in 2011 get vetoed by late former NBA Commissioner David Stern?

Ben Simmons was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016 as the number one overall pick. After sitting out for the entirety of the 2016-17 NBA season, Simmons came back in style, winning Rookie of the Year honors for his stellar performance in the 17-18 campaign.

However, Ben Simmons has failed to develop a reliable jumpshot in 4-year NBA career and remains a liability from the free-throw line. He is an exceptional playmaker and defender, but there are parts of his game that still need to be polished in order for him to become one of the best players in the league.

Reporting on @SportsCenter on the latest with Ben Simmons’ future with the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/YECj7DCLIS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2021

NBA rumors had suggested that the Philadelphia 76ers were looking to part ways with Simmons this offseason after a poor showing in the playoffs, but these reports indicate towards the fact the franchise views him as their cornerstone.

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are considered to be the future of the Philadelphia 76ers, and the front office will be hoping that their trust in the former pays off in the next few seasons.

Also Read: Ben Simmons to Portland Trail Blazers: A boom or bust trade for both parties?

Edited by Parimal Dagdee