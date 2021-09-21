NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers expect Ben Simmons to miss training camp

Amidst contradictory reports and emerging NBA trade rumors on the Ben Simmons and Philadelphia 76ers fall out, NBA pundits and insiders are in splits regarding the Australian star's future with the franchise.

In an article published on September 15, Tom Moore of the Courier times reported that the 76ers expected Simmons to be back during training camp. He wrote:

"Unable to secure a top NBA player in return for embattled all-star Ben Simmons and unwilling to settle for young players and draft picks with franchise cornerstone Joel Embiid in his prime, the 76ers are expecting/hoping Simmons will be back playing with the team soon, according to an NBA source."

Philadelphia 76ers expect Ben Simmons to miss training camp

However, John Clarke, an esteemed NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter and Emmy-winning broadcaster, reported via Twitter that the Philadelphia 76ers are hoping Ben Simmons will not show up for training camp.

In his tweet, he wrote:

"I’m told Sixers are expecting Ben Simmons will stick to his word and not show up for training camp when it starts next week."

The Philadelphia 76ers, without Ben's presence, will lack depth at point. Tyrese Maxey cannot substitute the 2017-18 Rookie of the Year's playmaking abilities and does not possess the skills yet to become a starting point guard for the team. Another PG on the team, Jaden Springer, will debut in 2021-22 and whether he can fulfill the needs of the team is still a mystery.

In addition to his playmaking, Simmons is also one of the best defenders in the league. He can play post-up defense, guard the perimeter and collect rebounds to create more possessions. He was a good match alongside the Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid.

After the playoffs blunder in which Simmons' underconfident shooting and disoriented presence led to the Sixers being eliminated from the postseason, it definitely helped create a rift between the team and the 25-year-old Fresh Prince. Once the season was over, the three-time All-Star made it absolutely clear that he had no intention of playing for Philadelphia and demanded a trade.

The two sides have remained cold and petulant in the manner of their interactions. Despite many rumors, Ben Simmons' future remains ambiguous and the friction with Philadelphia 76ers has, by all means, put a stop to any hopes of return.

