NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers not looking to sign Kyle Lowry as Daryl Morey aims to land a bigger star

NBA rumors suggest that the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to be active in the trade market this offseason. The 76ers suffered a shock defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semi-finals, going down to the underdogs in seven games.

Philadelphia 76ers general manager Daryl Morey is one of the most active front office executives in the league, and it could be a busy summer for the Eastern Conference team.

NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers holding out for a bigger name than Kyle Lowry

According to Kevin O'Connor of the Ringer, the Philadelphia 76ers are not looking to sign Kyle Lowry. Daryl Morey believes the franchise needs a player of even higher stature than the Raptors guard. The 76ers made an attempt to land Lowry during the NBA trade deadline, but a deal with the 2019 NBA champions couldn't be agreed upon.

Joel Embiid is a mega-star with a durability problem. Ben Simmons is a brilliant playmaker with a shooting allergy. They've fallen short once again. After losing Game 7 to the Hawks, it's time for the Sixers to make a major change.

NBA rumors suggest Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum could be a name to watch out for. McCollum is a shooting guard who carries the dual threat of scoring and playmaking, something the Philadelphia 76ers can certainly use going into the 2021-22 NBA season. McCollum's inclusion points towards Ben Simmons' potential departure, who had a forgetful 2021 NBA playoffs campaign.

If the Philadelphia 76ers are not able to land an A-lister in the upcoming off-season, Kyle Lowry could still present a very enticing option to their front office. Lowry is coming off a productive season with the Toronto Raptors, in which he averaged 17 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Lowry also shot an impressive 39.6% from the three-point range on 7.2 three-point attempts per game.

All three teams that backed out of trading for Kyle Lowry have now been eliminated.



Lakers, Heat, Sixers.



(Submitted by @joshgoinginsane) pic.twitter.com/LUNUctKP9y — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 21, 2021

Kyle Lowry is one of the few undersized point guards in the league who can be effective on defense. Lowry has been one of the best guard defenders in the post in the last few years and averages 1.3 steals for his career. It is certain that the Toronto Raptors legend will leave the franchise this summer, and that the Philadelphia 76ers could be an ideal landing spot for the veteran.

The Philadelphia 76ers will have some major decisions to make in the upcoming offseason, and Daryl Morey could be responsible for some seismic changes in the NBA landscape a few months down the line.

