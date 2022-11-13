NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns looking to land Miami Heat sharpshooter in Jae Crowder trade

The Phoenix Suns have been looking to trade veteran forward Jae Crowder for some time now. As per the latest reports, the Miami Heat have been one of the teams mentioned as a potential landing spot for the 32-year-old. Phoenix, however, would like ace Miami shooter Max Strus to be a part of the deal.

According to a report filed by NBA Insider, Ian Begley:

"Miami is among the teams Phoenix has touched base with on a Crowder deal. Per SNY sources, some with Phoenix see Miami’s Max Strus as an integral part of any return for Crowder. I’d assume that Miami would be reluctant to move Strus in a deal for Crowder."

The Jae Crowder situation with Phoenix has stretched on for some time now. The forward has been away from the team as part of a mutual agreement. The 2012 draft pick did not participate in training camp with the team and neither did he play a minute during the preseason.

Jae Crowder is yet to play for Phoenix Suns despite the injury to Cam Johnson

Earlier in the season, Jae Crowder spoke to TNT's Chris Haynes. He said his trade talks had nothing to do with the veteran forward ceding his starting position to the younger, fourth-year player Cam Johsnon. As per Haynes, Crowder said:

"Honestly, this is unfamiliar ground for me. This is my 11th year and I’ve always been in camp and started the year off with my team. The business of basketball has taken its course, and changes have come. I do not want to give the details just yet, but it's definitely not true of the narrative being pushed about me not starting or not."

He added:

"I can honestly say that I have two great years with my teammates and the fans in Phoneix. I do not take that for granted. I'm forever grateful for the moments we shared."

When Haynes was asked about his own opinion on Crowder's matter, he replied:

"Obviously, no player wants to go into a year on an expiring deal. They want to have some type of security. But I don't know if that is the case or not. Right now, he wants to squash the rumors that it wasn't because of a demotion to the second unit becoz we've seen that Cam Johnson is getting to start this season. So, we don't know what it is."

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes My @NBAonTNT in-game report on my conversation with Suns forward Jae Crowder, who is away from the team and waiting on a trade: ‘It’s definitely not true of the narrative being pushed about me starting or not.’ My @NBAonTNT in-game report on my conversation with Suns forward Jae Crowder, who is away from the team and waiting on a trade: ‘It’s definitely not true of the narrative being pushed about me starting or not.’ https://t.co/QL41N3Njub

However, while Cam Johnson did start the season for the Phoenix Suns, the 26-year-old got injured on November 4 in a game versus Portland. Johnson picked up a right-knee injury that saw the forward undergo surgery, which will reportedly keep him out of action for the next month or two.

Even in Johnson's absence, Jae Crowder hasn't made himself available to the Phoenix Suns. Torrey Craig has slid into the starting spot in Johnson's place, having started the last three games for Phoenix since the injury to Johnson.

You can read Ian Begley's full report here.

Poll : 0 votes