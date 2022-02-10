NBA Rumors: Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard interested in Jerami Grant, summer move more likely

Jerami Grant’s name hit the trade block as the Detroit Pistons opened up for offers on their forward. The Pistons explained that they expect to receive at least two first-round picks for Grant if they are to consider letting him go.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski discussed the trade proposals surrounding Grant on "SportsCenter" on Wednesday. Wojnarowski said:

“(Portland) would really love to be in the Jerami Grant business. Dame Lillard has really been fond of him, back to last summer. You know, they tried to acquire him, were unable. The question’s going to be: Does Portland have the assets?”

Portland Trail Blazers interested in Jerami Grant

The Trail Blazers should have a decent war chest of picks to offer, especially after their recent trades.

CJ McCollum was acquired by the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. The Pelicans sent guards Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Didi Louzada as well as a protected first-round pick and two second-round picks to Portland. The Trail Blazers sent back Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell in addition to McCollum.

The first-round pick is No. 5 to 14 protected for 2022, and if it fails to convert this year, the first-rounder will come in the future for the Trail Blazers.

On Wednesday, Portland flipped Alexander-Walker and Satoransky as part of a three-team deal with the San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz. A second-round pick (and the expiring contract of injured Jazz guard Joe Ingles) from Utah went to the Blazers.

On Feb. 4, starters Norman Powell and Robert Covington were traded to the Clippers for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a 2025 second-round pick from Detroit Pistons. Fans are now starting to turn heads toward Portland center Jusuf Nurkic, as his $12 million salary is expiring soon.

Adrian Wojnarowski said:

“We’ll see over the next day here if they’re able to get a deal done with Detroit. I think right now it may ultimately, you know, be more of an offseason process for Jerami Grant.”

Grant, who returned this month after missing 24 games after thumb surgery, is averaging 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Statistics like these are going to complement any squad who lands him, but with McCollum now gone in Portland, Damian Lillard looks to be hungry for Grant. Grant, who will turn 28 next month, would be an adequate fill for the hole created by McCollum’s absence.

In November 2020, Grant signed a three-year, $60 million contract with the Detroit Pistons through a sign-and-trade with Denver. Grant finished last season as a finalist for the Most Improved Player award after averaging a career high in points per game.

Grant who has played on four teams in eight seasons, may finally be unlocking his offensive game. Grant could be a great addition for whomever buys into his future.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein