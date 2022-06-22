NBA Rumors: Projected lottery pick pushes back his workout with the Orlando Magic, doesn’t believe Magic will draft him

The NBA draft is just days away, and the basketball world is anxiously waiting to see what the Orlando Magic will do with the first overall selection. A number of players have been connected to Orlando throughout the pre-draft process. One who has struggled to generate buzz with Orlando is Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero.

Banchero is one of three players thought to be worthy of the No. 1 pick. The other two are Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr.. Many have said that Smith will be the choice for the Magic at No. 1.

Regardless of the speculation, various analysts have been surprised that Banchero has not generated more traction as the potential first selection. ESPN's Jonathan Givony said Banchero has been unwilling to work out for Orlando because he doesn't believe he has a realistic chance of being selected by the team.

On the "Lowe Post" podcast, the draft expert said:

"I think if Paolo felt like he had a chance to go No. 1 ... he wouldn't have pushed back his workout with Orlando again and again and again ... to the point that he's probably not going to make it in there at this point."

Orlando Magic HQ @theozonepod Zach Lowe and Jonathan Givonny report that Paolo has pushed back his workout with Orlando time and time again and has not worked out for the Magic yet.



Their believe is that Paolo does not believe the Magic will take him and that’s why he keeps pushing his work out back. Zach Lowe and Jonathan Givonny report that Paolo has pushed back his workout with Orlando time and time again and has not worked out for the Magic yet. Their believe is that Paolo does not believe the Magic will take him and that’s why he keeps pushing his work out back. https://t.co/j5GKwIJfax

Paolo Banchero delays workouts for Orlando Magic

Duke forward Paolo Banchero doesn't expect to go to the Orlando Magic.

Draft week is a popular time for speculation to leak out. Fans and analysts scramble to find any potential information they can that would connect prospects to teams selecting early. Although Paolo Banchero was one of college basketball's most impressive players this year, the expectation is that he won't be the selection for the Orlando Magic.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Houston Rockets expected to draft Paolo Banchero ahnfiredigital.com/nba/houston-ro… Report: Houston Rockets expected to draft Paolo Banchero ahnfiredigital.com/nba/houston-ro…

Teams try to be thorough with their draft preparations. Even if a team might have a preferred candidate for their selection, chances are that they will want to get an extended look at each prospect. That's the situation with the Magic, who were attempting to try to bring Banchero in for a workout. Although Banchero has refused to work out for Orlando, he's still expected to be a top three selection.

Banchero, a consensus second-team All-American, led Duke to the Final Four in his only college season. He was the Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year and a first-team All-ACC selection. He averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

The draft is on Thursday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far