NBA Rumors: Proposed trade swaps Jordan Poole for Toronto Raptors standout 

After being eliminated from the 2023 NBA playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will likely be looking for ways to improve their current roster. According to Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes, the team could acquire the Toronto Raptors OG Anunoby to add depth to their wing positions.

According to the proposed trade, the Golden State Warriors get Shooting guard OG Anunoby, while the Toronto Raptors get Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga

Hughes wrote:

"Whether it was the preseason punch, a zillion early-season palming violations, the league figuring him out, or general dissatisfaction with his role, Jordan Poole played like a guy who had a foot out the door all season"

He continued:

"The Raptors would be wise to get something for Anunoby if they're unsure they can sign him to a team-friendly extension and want to avoid losing him in 2024 free agency, but the cost of making enough room to add Poole and Kuminga might be too high."

OG Anunoby has shown signs of becoming an elite two-way wing for the Raptors this season and would provide a solid defensive presence alongside Andrew Wiggins for the Warriors.

On the offensive side of the floor, Anunoby has averaged 16.8 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists per game this season while shooting 47.6% from the field and 38.7% from deep.

On the flip side, Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga would give the Raptors some additional young players to help build around impressive sophomore Scottie Barnes.

Poole's ability to stretch the floor and score off the dribble would also ease the pressure on veteran guard Fred VanVleet who struggled with the weight of expectations on his shoulders this season.

Draymond Green addresses effects of punching Poole

While speaking to ESPN's Stephen A Smith on May 17, Draymond Green addressed the effects that his punch on Jordan Poole had on the Golden State Warriors roster:

"We're not playing right now because when you speak about the fouling. When you speak about all of the slippage that we had as a team on the road, not being able to come together. None of those things happen if that (the punch) doesn't happen."

He added:

"Because the voice that I am, and the departments that I lead this team in, there was a ton of slippage due to me sitting back. Me not saying anything. Me trying to allow that situation to play itself out."

Green further continued:

"Giving it time to heal. But, while you're giving it all that time, guess what? That was five months of the season where slippage has been occurring. And by February, if slippage has been going on that long, you are who you are at that point. You've built those habits. You've built bad habits. That is who you are now."

Chris Montano @gswchris draymond says the poole punch had an affect on his leadership & the team's struggles:



"there was a ton of slippage due to me sitting back, me not saying anything." draymond says the poole punch had an affect on his leadership & the team's struggles: "there was a ton of slippage due to me sitting back, me not saying anything." https://t.co/0S0DQZMAwy

Draymond Green has a player option in his contract for next season which he is widely expected to decline to pursue one final payday before he begins to decline. As such, it will be interesting to see if either of Green or Poole is on the Warriors' roster by the opening tip of the 2023-24 NBA season.

