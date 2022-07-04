NBA Rumors: Raptors unwilling to let go of Scottie Barnes in a trade for former MVP

Kevin Durant requesting a trade out of the Brooklyn Nets has put a hault on free-agent trades around the NBA. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that more than half of the teams in the league have enquired about Kevin Durant.

However, not many around the NBA can match what the Nets have to offer. Durant has close to $200 million left on his contract, which lasts for four years. As several reports indicate, the Brooklyn Nets are looking for a player or two at the All-Star level, with several picks.

A hurdle in the way teams hunt for Durant is the trade that just took place between the Utah Jazz and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Rudy Gobert moved to the Timberwolves in exchange for four first-round picks.

It is highly likely that the Nets cite that as a benchmark when trading Durant. If Gobert elicits four first-round picks (one top-five protected), then the Nets will go all out for Durant.

ESPN's front-office insider, Bobby Marks, commented on the matter, stating:

"What happens if it's Barnes and OG and four first-round picks for Durant, 34 years old, four years, one healthy, top-four player in this league. You push all your chips in the middle, is it the right timing?"

Marks introduced a trade involving Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes. But as reported by Michael Grange of Sportsnet, the Toronto Raptors might be unwilling to part ways with Barnes to get Durant:

"That the Raptors haven’t (proposed a trade package) already tells you one thing: the Raptors have remained fixed on keeping rookie of the year Scottie Barnes out of any package they are offering." (via) Sportsnet

The lack of good trade packages around the NBA for Durant is to be expected

Game 4, Eastern Conference first-round, 2022 NBA Playoffs

The opportunity cost of trading away your team's future to get Kevin Durant is too high.

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 The ones who were locked in that gym with me know what it is, they know what I’m about. If u haven’t been in there with me, ask around The ones who were locked in that gym with me know what it is, they know what I’m about. If u haven’t been in there with me, ask around

Ever since he left Oklahoma City, his moves would not encourage any team to take on his contract. This could also be part of the reason why Durant proposed to be traded to top-contenders.

But the Brooklyn Nets wouldn't see it that way. The Nets would obviously want what's best for them. They would like to get promising young players (Scottie Barnes, Booker, Adebayo) in return and not just draft picks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far