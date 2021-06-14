NBA Rumors: Reports indicate Luka Doncic skeptical about a long-term commitment to Dallas Mavericks

It is rare to see Luka Doncic's involvement in NBA rumors, considering the Slovenian star is expected to sign a max deal with the Dallas Mavericks in the upcoming offseason. However, recent reports have indicated a state of unrest in the Mavericks camp, and new developments have come to light today.

NBA Rumors: Luka Doncic unsure about his long-term future with the Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic warms up ahead of Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks - Game Six

According to a new report by The Athletic, there are doubts over whether Luka Doncic is willing to commit to the Dallas Mavericks in the long term. Doncic recently indicated that he is inclined towards signing a supermax extension with the 2011 NBA Champions. However, the latest NBA rumors now suggest things might go south at some point in the future due to his clash with a few members of the front office.

There's concern internally about Luka Doncic’s desire to remain in Dallas long-term.



While Doncic intends to sign the supermax extension next summer, front-office dysfunction has created a rift within the Mavs.



Sources tell @tim_cato & @sam_amick: https://t.co/OB9XBqmfui pic.twitter.com/pqJ8FG2LbD — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) June 14, 2021

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks were knocked out of the postseason following a seven-game series loss to the LA Clippers. The Mavericks led the series 3-2 after five games, but were unable to close out as the Clippers turned up for Games 6 and 7, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Two

The lack of help around Luka Doncic was quite evident, as no other Mavs player averaged more than 17 points per game. Doncic ended the series with a staggering stat line of 35 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds, on an impressive 40% shooting from deep.

The Dallas Mavericks' decision to pair him up with another star player in Kristaps Porzingis didn't turn out to work either. The Latvian power forward has now had back-to-back underwhelming playoff campaigns with the team. NBA rumors suggest that Porzingis is unhappy with his current role on the team, and there is a good chance that he will look to part ways with the franchise in the offseason.

"Porzingis has been frustrated, often feeling more like an afterthought than a co-star" next to Doncic, per @espn_macmahon pic.twitter.com/H9wneBF0iR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 7, 2021

Luka Doncic is a generational talent who has lit up the NBA in his first three seasons. Still just 21 years of age, Doncic has already racked up two All-Star selections, an NBA Rookie of the Year award and is set to receive his second All-NBA nomination. The Dallas Mavericks should do everything in their power to keep Luka Doncic, even if it involves a front office shake-up.

