NBA Rumors: Reports suggest 3x All-Star is uninterested in giving inputs to front office

NBA superstars are usually involved in the front office activities of their franchise, but Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is reportedly disinterested.

The Mavericks just parted ways with Jalen Brunson and are in the market for another guard. If Spencer Dinwiddie continues to come off the bench, they'll need a backcourt partner for Doncic. They need a player who's best suited to play alongside the 23-year-old - someone who doesn't dominate the ball, doesn't need a lot of shot attempts and plays incredible defense.

However, one shouldn't expect Doncic to be part of the recruitment process, as it's reportedly not in his nature to meddle with the front office. As reported by ESPN's Tim MacMahon on the "Hoop Collective" podcast:

"They seek his input, but he’s not heavily involved in personnel decisions. He has not shown interest in being heavily involved. He spends much of his offseason in Europe. He’s not a guy who has shown the desire to be a recruiter."

It's usually wise for the front office to consult their star players before huge franchise-altering decisions. Basketball is a team sport, but NBA rosters are built around star players. They are the focal point of the team's offense (or defense), and adding or subtracting players without their consent is often a mistake.

Hence, the Dallas Mavericks front office would love to get Doncic's input for particular trades or signings, but the Slovenian guard is focused solely on the court.

Luka Doncic was seen partying with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks in 2021

Shaquille O'Neal continues to entertain around the world regardless of his NBA season schedule.

When his gig as a basketball analyst on "NBA on TNT" ends, DJ Diesel takes over in the summer. The LA Lakers legend hosted an event in Almeria, Spain, and had a blast with fans in attendance. He sank a 'free throw' during his performance, using a party ball and an audience member holding a small hoop.

O'Neal had surprise guests for his fans in Spain. Soon, Slovenian NBA stars Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic joined DJ Diesel on the stage. The three athletes were dancing together and seen showing off a 'free throw' dance move.

Shaq and Luka Doncic having a blast showing off their moves on a DJ booth

Luka Doncic is certainly enjoying his summer. He usually spends his time in Europe and plays with the Slovenian national team during the NBA offseason. Many stars elect not to get involved in the front office decisions, as they would rather focus on getting better on the court and mastering their craft.

Doncic, in his young career, has chosen not to meddle in the recruitment process. He might change his mind later in his career, as most franchise players eventually realize they need to give a hand in off-the-court duties as well.

