NBA Rumors: Reports suggest 5x All-Star not restricted at all in recovery from torn ACL, still no timetable for return to game action

NBA and LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard missed the entire 2021-22 season due to an ACL injury. The two-time champion suffered the injury in last year's postseason battle against the Utah Jazz. His recovery has been closely monitored by fans.

According to a report from The Athletic, Leonard continues his rehab from the ACL injury, and he currently has no restrictions in the process. Mental health is also key during such rehab, and the two-time champion seemed to be as focused as he could be, according to the report. The report read:

"I am told Leonard has not been restricted at all this month as he continues what has been to this point a successful rehabilitation process. Leonard has also been locked in mentally, as multiple sources suggest the mental hurdles that usually come with an ACL injury and long-term rehab have not deterred him."

There is still no timeline on the superstar's return to competitive action. The LA Clippers were thought to be heavy favorites to come out of the West during the 2021-22 season, but the injury to Kawhi made it easier for the Phoenix Suns to beat them in the Western Conference Finals in 2021.

Law Murray 🛅 @LawMurrayTheNU



Lawrence Frank suggested that Kawhi Leonard was progressing well.



More on that...



theathletic.com/3380358/2022/0… ICYMI @TheAthletic Lawrence Frank suggested that Kawhi Leonard was progressing well.More on that... ICYMI @TheAthleticLawrence Frank suggested that Kawhi Leonard was progressing well. More on that...theathletic.com/3380358/2022/0…

Leonard and the Clippers in the upcoming NBA season

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Clippers

The road to the NBA Finals in the West is as tough as it gets. But the LA Clippers are loaded going into the 2022-23 season, especially with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George coming back into the fray. It is easy to forget that Kawhi is one of the best players in the game right now and is arguably the best two-way player in the league other than Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Coming into the 2021-22 NBA season, Klaw signed a new four-year deal with the fourth year being a player option worth over $48 million. The deal will see him earn $176.3 million over four years. Kawhi could have signed a two-year deal for the immediate future and then become eligible for a deal worth over $240 million. Instead, he signed a long-term deal with the Clippers.

Hilltop Hoops @HilltopNBA



RD 1: 27.8 PTS - 6.6 REB - 56% FG

RD 2: 34.7 PTS - 9.9 REB - 53% FG

ECF: 29.8 PTS - 9.5 REB - 2.2 STL

Finals: 28.5 PTS - 9.8 REB - 2.0 STL



LeBron and MJ are the only 2 players with more points in a playoff run. 3 years ago today, Kawhi Leonard won his 2nd ring and Finals MVPRD 1: 27.8 PTS - 6.6 REB - 56% FGRD 2: 34.7 PTS - 9.9 REB - 53% FGECF: 29.8 PTS - 9.5 REB - 2.2 STLFinals: 28.5 PTS - 9.8 REB - 2.0 STLLeBron and MJ are the only 2 players with more points in a playoff run. 3 years ago today, Kawhi Leonard won his 2nd ring and Finals MVP 🔥RD 1: 27.8 PTS - 6.6 REB - 56% FGRD 2: 34.7 PTS - 9.9 REB - 53% FGECF: 29.8 PTS - 9.5 REB - 2.2 STLFinals: 28.5 PTS - 9.8 REB - 2.0 STLLeBron and MJ are the only 2 players with more points in a playoff run. https://t.co/Gfi3pofIOw

Kawhi is a two-time champion, having won with two different franchises (The Spurs and the Raptors). The superstar knows what it takes to get the job done, and the LA Clippers have invested heavily in him by attempting to surround him with the right pieces. While they still lack a quintessential point guard, the summer is long and they could acquire one before the start of the season.

As aforementioned, the road to the NBA Finals in the West is tough, but the LA Clippers, led by Kawhi, have the ability to get the job done and capture the franchise's first NBA championship.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far