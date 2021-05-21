NBA Rumors: Richaun Holmes wants $80 million extension from Sacramento Kings

The latest NBA rumors suggest that Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes is looking for an $80 million extension from the franchise. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer and is looking to make the most of his current employer's desire to retain him in the future.

Here's what James Ham of NBC Sports reported on this matter:

"According to a league source, Holmes' team is looking for a contract in the neighborhood of four years and $80 million. That's a steep price to pay, but Holmes will be coveted on the open market."

Exploring why Richaun Holmes is integral to the Sacramento Kings plans moving forward

Richaun Holmes #22 of the Sacramento Kings in action

The Sacramento Kings have failed to qualify for the playoffs for 15 straight years. Their last appearance was way back in 2005-06. They had a few moments in which they did look good with their current team this season. However, the roster struggled with injuries all season long and eventually finished with a 31-40 record.

Richaun Holmes had a breakout season for the Sacramento Kings, averaging 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per contest on 63.7% shooting from the field. The Kings decided to continue with coach Luke Walton and are now focused on building a solid squad around their key performers from the 2020-21 campaign.

"I feel very strongly about Richaun and what he means to this team."

With the kind of season Holmes has had, it makes the most sense to retain him and has been part of the side for two seasons now. The center has worked with coach Luke Walton, who will continue as well and could play a huge role in helping the side finally make it to the postseason of the 2021-22 NBA campaign.

Letting Holmes go could complicate the way the Kings play, as it isn't always easy to integrate new players into a new environment. Additionally, Richaun Holmes is just 27-years-old right now and has his best years ahead of him.