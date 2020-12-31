NBA Rumors: Rival executive accuses Daryl Morey of leaking trade discussions to media for leverage

After quitting the Houston Rockets at the start of the offseason, Daryl Morey joined the Philadelphia 76ers as the president of basketball operations. Morey is known leaguewide as someone who gets deals done although the latest NBA rumors suggest that he doesn't always play by the rules.

Henry Abbott of TrueHoop has noted that a rival executive doesn't like going to Daryl Morey with trade offers. Abbott explained:

"One rival executive says he has come to avoid calling Morey with trade offers, for fear they will leak to the media. Public pressure might help Morey gain leverage to complete a deal. But the leverage comes at the expense of upsetting both organizations’ stability as players, agents, coaches, and families stress about the future."

Daryl Morey has done an incredible job for the Houston Rockets during his 13-year run as their general manager. He executed trades for many superstars including James Harden, Chris Paul, and Russell Westbrook. He was fined by the NBA recently for a tweet that the league felt was a case of tampering.

This was the (since deleted) tweet that ultimately drew the fine for Morey. Pretty clearly an automated tweet but league is not messing around on tampering pic.twitter.com/HXvgFqGmqr — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) December 28, 2020

How he gets his deals done is a discussion for another day, but Daryl Morey and his statistics-based approach has found some success in the NBA.

NBA Rumors: Daryl Morey's work for the Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons

Because of his relationship with James Harden, it's been widely speculated that Daryl Morey will trade for the 2018 NBA MVP by sending Ben Simmons the other way. However, he has issued a statement that the Philadelphia 76ers have no plans of moving Simmons.

In response, 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium: “We are not trading Ben Simmons — he is an important part of our future.” https://t.co/W6T7HQjjoP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 18, 2020

Advertisement

Only time will tell whether Morey's stance on this matter changes. The Philadelphia 76ers will obviously wait and see if Simmons and Joel Embiid have some chemistry together before making any move.

Elsewhere, Daryl Morey has made some useful changes to the roster. He managed to get rid of Al Horford's bad contract by attaching a heavily protected pick. He's also surrounded Ben Simmons with shooters by trading for Seth Curry and Danny Green.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors - Ben Simmons shares his thoughts on the James Harden situation