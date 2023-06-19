NBA Rumors- Rockets could reportedly offer Dillon Brooks over $17 Million

Dillon Brooks is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He has managed to appear on everyone's radar due to his brash personality. While some may find his antics annoying, it appears that his defensive prowess has caught the attention of several teams. One of these teams is the Houston Rockets, which could be Dillon's new home next season.

According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Rockets are the heavy favorites to sign Brooks this offseason. Iko also mentioned that the Rockets could offer the defensive forward a one-year contract worth over $17 million. That's a little over $6 million more compared to how much he was making per year with the Memphis Grizzlies.

If the Rockets end up offering a contract to the 27-year-old, it should be a no-brainer for both parties. Houston is currently in the process of rebuilding their team and bringing in a defensive asset to their squad should solidify them as a unit next season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As for Dillon Brooks, considering how Memphis no longer plans on bringing him back, signing a bigger contract with the Rockets will be the best move for him.

How can the Rockets benefit from Dillon Brooks?

Memphis Grizzlies v Denver Nuggets

Despite building a bad reputation for himself this season, Dillon Brooks is actually a solid role player. The Houston Rockets would be delighted to have someone like him on their roster considering that Brooks is known to be a good defender and an efficient scorer. In terms of his defense, his numbers may seem pretty low but he still managed to make the All-Defensive second team in the 2022-23 season.

As for his offensive prowess, Brooks is an all-around shooter capable of knocking down shots from anywhere. His shot may not be the most accurate but he still gets the job done with the numbers he puts up. In the 2022-23 season, Dillon averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.

His numbers could improve next season considering that Houston doesn't have a significant star aside from Jalen Green. In fact, Dillon and Green's figures aren't that far apart since the latter averaged 22.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. Brooks, Green, and Kevin Porter Jr. could form their own version of the big three.

Poll : 0 votes