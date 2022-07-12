NBA Rumors Roundup: Brooklyn Nets' superstar staying put for now, Danny Ainge yet to be convinced by 3x All-Star, and more - June 12, 2022

With franchises busy planning and putting together their rosters, NBA rumors continue to develop. The Brooklyn Nets and the LA Lakers have been dominating the headlines over the futures of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Elsewhere, the Indiana Pacers and the Boston Celtics engaged in a trade that saw Malcolm Brogdon switch allegiance. LeBron James' future continues to be up in the air as he is eligible for a contract extension next month.

With that said, here are the latest NBA rumors for June 12, 2022, brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Danny Ainge has doubts over Donovan Mitchell

According to Tim McMahon of ESPN, Danny Ainge is reportedly not a big fan of Donovan Mitchell. He doesn't see the guard as a franchise player or someone you could build around and win the championship.

The former NBA player is the CEO of the Utah Jazz and is tasked with running the franchise. Jazz have been prevalent in NBA rumors roundup this summer.

"The whispers around the league are that Danny Ainge is not convinced that Donovan Mitchell can be the face of a contending franchise."

Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN @TimBontemps) spoti.fi/3yPHpye New podcast. Looking at important details in new contracts for Ja Morant, Zion Williamson, Bradley Beal & others plus a look at Donovan Mitchell’s future (w/ @espn_macmahon New podcast. Looking at important details in new contracts for Ja Morant, Zion Williamson, Bradley Beal & others plus a look at Donovan Mitchell’s future (w/@espn_macmahon & @TimBontemps) spoti.fi/3yPHpye

Brooklyn Nets keen on solving Kevin Durant's issue before Kyrie Irving

Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported that the Brooklyn Nets are keen to find Kevin Durant a new home before turning their attention towards Kyrie Irving.

Appearing on Get Up, the senior NBA writer believes that the LA Lakers are the only team interested in Kyrie at the moment.

"The market on Kyrie remains frozen. The only team known to have interest is the Los Angeles Lakers. and the Nets have given out the vibe they want to do a Kevin Durant trade first before moving on to Kyrie," Windhorst said.

NetsDaily @NetsDaily Windhorst on Get Up 1/2: "The market on Kyrie remains frozen. The only team known to have interest is the Los Angeles Lakers. and the Nets have given out the vibe they want to do a Kevin Durant trade first before moving on to Kyrie." Windhorst on Get Up 1/2: "The market on Kyrie remains frozen. The only team known to have interest is the Los Angeles Lakers. and the Nets have given out the vibe they want to do a Kevin Durant trade first before moving on to Kyrie."

Kevin Durant not keen on joining the New Orleans Pelicans

Kevin Durant's future continues to dominate the NBA Rumors roundup. We haven't seen a player of this magnitude be traded since Kawhi Leonard joined the Toronto Raptors. According to Michael Scotto of Hoopshype, the Slim Reaper does not see himself joining the New Orleans Pelicans.

"The Pelicans have assets to get Durant, but multiple NBA executives don’t think a small market team like New Orleans would make a strong push for Durant since they have two young All-Stars in Zion Williamson signed to an extension and Brandon Ingram signed through the next three seasons.

"Other rival executives believe Durant wouldn’t want to be traded to New Orleans," Scotto said.

Toronto Raptors hesitant on parting ways with Scottie Barnes

Any trade package from the Toronto Raptors for Kevin Durant will almost certainly have to involve Scottie Barnes. The Nets have demanded an All-Star in return. While Barnes is not an All-Star yet, him winning the Rookie of the Year award is a testament to his talent.

However, Michael Scotto of Hoopshype believes that the Raptors are not keen on trading Barnes.

"The Raptors remain hesitant to part with Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes in any potential trade talks for Durant, league sources told HoopsHype. The Nets would push for Barnes to be included in any trade scenario involving Durant," Scotto said.

StatMuse @statmuse Scottie Barnes had a remarkable rookie season:



15.3 PPG

7.5 RPG

3.5 APG

49.2 FG%



Top five among rookies in PTS, REB, AST, STL, BLK and FG%. Scottie Barnes had a remarkable rookie season: 15.3 PPG7.5 RPG3.5 APG49.2 FG%Top five among rookies in PTS, REB, AST, STL, BLK and FG%. https://t.co/o2xtZ4mrbE

Golden State Warriors reluctant to trade their young core for Durant

The Golden State Warriors have one of the best set of youngsters in the league. They could put together a trade package that could entice the Nets into trading Kevin Durant.

However, as NBA rumors continue to build up, the Warriors appear to be not interested in trading their youngsters away, according to Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.

"The Warriors have several young assets on paper, including Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and Moses Moody, but Golden State would be reluctant to give up all these assets in a Durant trade proposal, HoopsHype has learned," Scotto said.

