NBA Rumors Roundup: 3&D specialist opts to sit out Suns training camp, 76ers guard hopes to stay with team long-term, and more | September 26, 2022

With training camp coming up, several NBA teams are in the process of finalizing their roster for the upcoming season. This has led to several rumors emerging in the last 24 hours.

The Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons are likely to see key figures sitting out training camp. Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic are likely to face more injury problems as a young player is likely to miss training camp.

Amidst the news of players joining new teams and others missing training camps, a player in Philadelphia hopes to establish his place with the 76ers. With hopes of playing long-term, the team will need to see him develop well.

With several rumors to look into, let's jump right in.

Matisse Thybulle asserts wish to stay with the 76ers long-term

Matisse Thybulle is coming off a rather disappointing season with the Phialdelphia 76ers. While he has featured in several trade rumors, the 76ers are keen to keep the Australian.

Given the faith Philadelphia has shown in Thybulle, he has expressed a similar desire to stay with the side long-term. In an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, Thybulle said:

"At this point, I would always want to stay in Philly. And if it’s up to me, that’s always going to be my choice."

After a reportedly active offseason, Thybulle has gained the confidence of Doc Rivers as well as president Daryl Morey. With both raving about his work ethic, the 76ers may see the best version of Matisse Thybulle this season.

3-and-D specialist to sit out Phoenix Suns training camp

With training camp underway, the Phoenix Suns may be missing an important part of their team. Forward Jae Crowder is rumored to have opted to sit out of training camp as the team finds a suitable trade package. As reported by Shams Charania, both the team and Crowder, came to a mutual agreement on this matter.

Along with Charania's tweet, Crowder posted a tweet:

Considering the vital role Crowder has played for Phoenix, the Suns will see a key player exiting just before the season starts. However, given that Crowder was in the last year of his contract and would see reduced playing time due to Cam Johnson's development, the decision makes sense.

Orlando Magic guard to miss training camp

The Orlando Magic feature some of the brightest young talents in the league in Paolo Banchero, Cole Anthony and Franz Wagner. While news of Gary Harris' injury is definitely a setback, the Magic are likely to face more injury woes in their guard lineup.

Markelle Fultz is expected to miss the start of training camp due to a broken toe. While he won't require surgery, the guard is currently in a walking boot. Considering that training camp begins on Tuesday, it is unlikely that he will recover in time.

Fultz, who has had a history with injuries, may miss the start of the upcoming season. Having played only 18 games last season, the former No.1 pick averaged 10.8 points, 5.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game last season.

Utah Jazz have reportedly signed Cody Zeller

The Utah Jazz have been one of the most active teams in the offseason. Currently in the process of a rebuild, Utah continues to add to its roster as they have reportedly signed Cody Zeller ahead of training camp.

Zeller played the majority of his career with the Charlotte Hornets, who drafted him in 2013. While playing with the Portland Trail Blazers last season, Zeller suffered an injury which ruled him out for the season.

Joining a team comprised primarily of youngsters, Zeller may get minutes off the bench as a backup big man in Utah.

4x All-Star to skip Detroit Pistons training camp

Kemba Walker is coming off a rather disappointing stint with the New York Knicks. Unfortunately, the future continues to look bleak for Walker as the guard has reportedly opted to sit out of the Detroit Pistons training camp.

As reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, Walker is expected to be away from the team ahead of training camp. This could be viewed as a message to the Pistons to make a move on Walker.

Given the guard depth the Pistons have at the moment, the team could consider waiving the 4x NBA All-Star.

