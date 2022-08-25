NBA Rumors Roundup: 3x All-Star could play center for Brooklyn Nets, Patrick Beverley was eager to join LA Lakers, and more | August 25, 2022

NBA rumors circling the Brooklyn Nets have slowed down, with the team announcing that they will be extending their partnership with Kevin Durant.

The Nets have one of the best rosters for next season. Ben Simmons' return could have a massive impact on the team as he will offer them the luxury they haven't had on the defensive end over the last two years.

Brooklyn could reportedly explore Simmons' versatility on that end of the floor and play him as a center next season.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers are back in the headlines and are looking active late in the offseason. They have reportedly struck a deal to acquire veteran guard Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson.

Here are the latest NBA rumors as of Aug. 25, 2022.

Ben Simmons to play center for Brooklyn Nets?

Ben Simmons in action during his time with the Philadelphia 76ers

According to The Athletic's recent report, the Brooklyn Nets could deploy Ben Simmons at the center position for next season.

Simmons has played as a point guard since his NBA debut. He has previously been used as a backup center in the absence of Joel Embiid with the Sixers.

Simmons' 6'9" frame and ability to guard against bigs make this a solid strategy for Brooklyn in small-ball lineups. The Nets can also benefit by playing four shooters alongside him and letting him set up plays for his teammates in transition.

It would be an ideal strategy to get the best out of the Austalian guard, who isn't the greatest shooter on the Nets' roster. The move could also help Simmons rejuvenate his career and restore his value around the league.

Patrick Beverley was 'eager' to join the LA Lakers

Patrick Beverly of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates during the 2021-22 NBA season

The LA Lakers are finally being active again in the offseason after a long waiting period to see what happens with Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.

NBA rumors suggest that the Nets have informed potential suitors that they intend to keep the dynamic All-Star guard for next season. Kevin Durant rescinding his trade request means Irving is unlikely to move this offseason.

The Lakers had backup options and have reportedly secured a deal for one of those targets in Patrick Beverley. The Lakers are set to keep hold of their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks while parting ways with Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson.

Beverley hinted several times this offseason that he would have embraced playing for the LA Lakers, especially because of LeBron James' presence. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the three-time All-Defensive star was 'eager' to join the Lakeshow and is thrilled to learn about the impending deal.

Brooklyn Nets could pursue former NBA champion Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson (left) in action during for the Miami Heat against the Chicago Bulls

The Brooklyn Nets are back in business following Kevin Durant retracting his trade request.

The Nets are looking for a center to act as Nicolas Claxton's deputy for next season. As things stand, that is the only area they are lacking depth in right now.

Brooklyn has been linked to various veteran bigs. The latest reports from Hoops Hype's Michael Scotto have suggested that Tristan Thompson is a name 'to keep an eye on.'

The Nets also have Ben Simmons and Kevin Durant as options at the five. However, Thompson would be more reliable if Claxton misses time.

LA Lakers not interested in taking back Julius Randle

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are among the teams the LA Lakers could engage in trade talks with regarding a move for Russell Westbrook. The Lakers want to get rid of the former league MVP's $47 million expiring contract and improve their roster to contend for a championship next season.

The Knicks have been rumored as potential suitors several times this offseason. There were rumblings about Julius Randle being included in the deal, which would've seen him reunite with the Lakers. Randle played for LA between 2014 and 2018.

However, according to The Athletic, the Lakers are not interested in taking back his long-term salary. Randle is owed $117 million over the next four years, with the final year of his deal being a player option.

Chicago Bulls interested in Kostas Antetokounmpo

Kostas Antetokounmpo in action for the LA Lakers during the 2019-20 NBA season

According to Christos Tsaltas of SDNA.gr, the Chicago Bulls are interested in Giannis Antetokounmpo's younger brother, Kostas Antetokounmpo. Kostas last played for the LA Lakers and was on the team that won the NBA championship during the 2019-20 season.

Kostas has played overseas since leaving the Lakers last offseason. He represented the LCLC ASVEL, champions of the French LNB Pro A league, last campaign.

He also impressed with his performances with the Greek national team during a recent game against Turkey. Reports even suggested that Antetokounpo was contacted by Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas.

