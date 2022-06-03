NBA Rumors Roundup: Adam Silver comments about possible league expansion, Trail Blazers possible sale and more | June 3rd, 2022

The NBA Finals are underway, with the Boston Celtics stealing Game 1 from the Golden State Warriors. The Celtics now have homecourt advantage and up 1-0 heading into Game 2 on Sunday. The Warriors were up by double digits to start the fourth quarter, but a furious rally by the Celtics gave them the victory.

With the NBA Finals starting, more rumors about the draft and possible league expansion are coming in left and right. NBA commissioner Adam Silver has commented on the possible expansion, as well as the rumored offer to buy the Portland Trail Blazers.

Here is the latest NBA rumors roundup for June 3rd, 2022 brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Adam Silver comments on NBA expansion rumors

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Press Conference

John Canzano of 750 The Game recently reported that the NBA is about to expand to Seattle and Las Vegas in the next few years. Fans have been dreaming about the possibility of having new teams. However, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has shut down those rumors.

In a press conference before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Silver refuted the reports, simply stating that they are false. The NBA commissioner added that Seattle and Las Vegas are wonderful markets, but an expansion could dillute the current talent pool. Here's what Silver said (h/t The Associated Press):

"We are not discussing that at this time. Expansion does create a certain amount of dilution and and even sort of adding another 30 players or so that are roughly comparable. There still are only so many of the truly top-tier super talents to go around. That is something on the mind of the other teams as we think about expansion."

Nike co-founder and Dodgers co-ownder trying to buy Trail Blazers?

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Portland Trail Blazers are not for sale, but Nike co-founder Phil Knight and LA Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky have made an offer. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Knight and Smolinisky have submitted a written offer of $2 billion to the Paul Allent Trust.

However, the Blazers ownership have released a statement that the team is not for sale. They did confirm that the two businessmen have indeed made an aggressive offer. The team has been owned by Paul Allen since 1988, with his sister taking over after his death in 2018.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has commented on the sale. Here's what Silver told the media about the possible sale of the Trail Blazers:

"I don't have any sense of the precise timing. I read that same statement today in which she or someone on behalf of the estate said the team is not currently for sale. But at some point it will be for sale. This is a hugely complex estate, and although it's been several years, these things take time."

Pelicans making Devonte' Graham available this offseason?

Devonte' Graham of the New Orleans Pelicans

Devonte' Graham had a good first season in New Orleans, but he appears to be expendable this offseason. The arrival of CJ McCollum at the deadline and the surprise performances from Jose Alvarado have cut into his playing time. The Pelicans need to upgrade their wings and depth, so Graham is a likely trade candidate, as per Luke Adams of Hoops Rumors.

"The Pelicans also figure to explore the trade market in search of an upgrade on the wing or in the backcourt. Devonte’ Graham received a four-year commitment from New Orleans just last summer, but had an up-and-down season and saw his role change following the acquisition of McCollum and emergence of Alvarado. He’ll likely be expendable in the right deal."

The only problem is Graham still has three years left in his deal worth $36.3 million. It's not much for a reliable point guard, so there will be teams that might show interest. The 27-year-old had his best season two years ago with the Charlotte Hornets.

Wizards interested in Mike Conley, Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon and Mike Conley (Photo: Hoops Habit)

The priority for the Washington Wizards this offseason is re-signing their superstar guard Bradley Beal. All signs point to Beal signing a new contract with the Wizards. The second priority for the team is find a new point guard following the disastrous turn of Spencer Dinwiddie this season.

Raul Neto and Ish Smith did a good job, but they are not starting caliber players. Deni Avdija can handle the ball, but he's not a true playmaker. But who can the Wizards add as their next point guard? Mike Conley or Malcolm Brogdon, as per John Hollinger and Josh Robbins of The Athletic.

Both players are excellent playmakers and could be available this summer. Brogdon is on a rebuilding Indiana Pacers team that acquired Tyrese Haliburton at the trade deadline. Conley, on the other hand, is a veteran playmaker that the Utah Jazz could trade to start their rumored roster overhaul.

Pistons narrow down their pick to four prospects

Jaden Ivey of Purdue University

The Detroit Pistons own the fifth overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft. The Pistons have several options, but they have narrowed it down to four prospects. According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, Detroit are interested in Jaden Ivey, Bennedict Mathurin, Keegan Murray and Shaedon Sharpe.

Ivey is the best prospect out of the four and he's expected to be drafted fourth overall. If he slides in the draft, the Pistons are likely to pick him. Mathurin, Murray and Sharpe will be really good players too if Ivey is off the board when the Pistons are about to select.

Mathurin is a good shooter, but Detroit already has Saddiq Bey as their small forward. Murray is a good consolation prize since he's the best big after Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren. Finally, Sharpe is a dynamic two-guard that would fit perfectly alongside Cade Cunningham.

