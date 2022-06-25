NBA Rumors Roundup: Insider claims several teams are unwilling to pursue Kyrie Irving, Hawks’ interest in Rudy Gobert widely overblown, and more | June 25th, 2022 

The focus shifted to trending NBA rumors around the league following the draft.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is among the superstars who could become an unrestricted free agent. NBA rumors regarding his future have dominated the headlines. A new report has emerged stating that Irving may not have as many suitors as expected, especially from the wishlist he handed to the Nets.

Meanwhile, another All-Star in the form of Rudy Gobert could find himself playing for a new team next season. The Utah Jazz big is a coveted trade target, with several playoff contenders expected to make a push for him. The latest NBA rumors suggest the Atlanta Hawks' interest in him is "widely overblown."

Rumors suggested the Hawks were willing to ship their starting center Clint Capela on a potential deal. However, the latest reports suggest he is considered integral to Atlanta's plans moving forward.

Here's a look at the most recent NBA rumors from around the league as of June 25th, 2022.

Adrian Wojnarowski's latest NBA rumors suggest interest isn't mutual between Kyrie Irving and teams on his wishlist

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets may not continue their partnership beyond this summer. The franchise has been reluctant to offer Irving a max deal due to his off-court issues that led to his unavailability during his tenure in Brooklyn. The Nets haven't had much success either, having won only one playoff series since signing Irving and Kevin Durant.

With contract talks at an impasse, Irving reportedly handed a wishlist to the Nets. It consisted of six teams he would like to join if he departs: the LA Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, New York Knicks, LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks.

However, as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the interest isn't mutual. The only team considered to have an interest in Kyrie is the Lakers. However, LA will have to convince the dynamic guard to take a massive pay cut as they can only offer him a taxpayer exception worth $6 million in free agency.

Atlanta Hawks' interest in Rudy Gobert is widely overblown

The Atlanta Hawks are considered one of the top landing destinations for Rudy Gobert. The Hawks are looking to retool their roster around Trae Young for the upcoming NBA season, hoping to achieve postseason success.

NBA rumors suggest they could work out a package that includes Clint Capela, John Collins, Kevin Huerter and the No.16 pick.

However, the draft has gone by, and the Hawks haven't made an active push. As per The Athletic, league sources have "downplayed the idea" that the Hawks want to acquire Gobert. The Hawks think highly of starting center Clint Capela, so it doesn't make sense for them to go after Gobert at this point.

Detroit Pistons interested in Gordon Hayward

The Detroit Pistons' rebuild seems to be on track. They could become contenders by signing veterans to go with a young core led by Cade Cunningham and his new backcourt partner, the #5 pick Jaden Ivey. NBA rumors suggest they have registered interest in Suns' big Deandre Ayton.

Along with him, Gordon Hayward is another player that could pursue, as per ESPN. The Hornets are looking to offload his contract to create flexibility for LaMelo Ball's impending extension. Hayward would be a nice fit for the Pistons, who desperately need to get better on the offensive end.

The New York Knicks are “all in” on their pursuit of Jalen Brunson

The New York Knicks failed and couldn't strike a deal with the Detroit Pistons to land #5 pick Jaden Ivey. That saw them turn their attention to free-agent Jalen Brunson. The Knicks surprised their fans with questionable decisions, but their sole focus was to clear their cap space for the Mavericks' rising star.

Brunson had a career season with the Mavericks last campaign. He was the key to helping the team make the NBA Conference Finals. The Knicks view him as the solution to their problems at the point guard position, and as per Hoops Hype's Michael Scotto, New York is "all in" on their pursuit of Brunson.

Charlotte Hornets hire Steve Clifford as new head coach

As per ESPN, the Charlotte Hornets have finally found a new head coach in the form of Steve Clifford. It will be his second stint with the franchise. Clifford last coached the Orlando Magic in the 2020-21 NBA campaign.

The Hornets previously reached an agreement with Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson. But the former Nets head coach took a last-minute U-turn, accepting a leading role on Steve Kerr's staff.

Clifford's main task with the Hornets is to improve the team defensively and lead them to a playoff berth. He has been successful in doing so with the franchise before. He also helped develop the Magic into a playoff-contending team for a few years in his last stint as head coach.

