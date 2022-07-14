NBA Rumors Roundup: Bradley Beal had no interest in joining Warriors, Knicks and Jazz in talks for a Donovan Mitchell trade, and more | July 14th, 2022 

The NBA offseason continues to spring surprises one after the other. Some top names are off the free agency list as the attention now shifts to the trade market. Multiple big-name players like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Donovan Mitchell could be on the move.

Another name that was previously on the free agency block was Bradley Beal. However, he signed one of the most expensive contracts in the league with the Washington Wizards to stay put.

Beal was on the trade market last year and was reportedly atop the Golden State Warriors' wishlist. However, reports have emerged that the three-time All-Star wasn't interested in moving to the Bay Area.

Meanwhile, rumors linking Donovan Mitchell to the New York Knicks have picked up some pace. The latest reports have suggested that the Utah Jazz are discussing trades centered around their star shooting guard.

Follow the latest NBA rumors around the league below as we run through some reports from July 14, 2022:

Bradley Beal wasn't interested in getting traded to Golden State Warriors

Washington Wizards standout Bradley Beal watches Game Four of the 2022 NBA Finals

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has drawn interest from several teams over the last few offseasons. He has had little to no chance of competing for a title with Washington during his 10-year stint with the franchise.

Many believe he could have demanded a trade or left in free agency this year, but Beal has stayed put. He signed a lucrative deal worth $251 million for five years this offseason.

However, it has now come to light that Beal missed out on potentially winning his maiden championship last year.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… While the Warriors were rumored to kick the tires on a Bradley Beal trade before the 2021-22 season, the Wizards star reportedly wasn't interested in joining Golden State 🤔 While the Warriors were rumored to kick the tires on a Bradley Beal trade before the 2021-22 season, the Wizards star reportedly wasn't interested in joining Golden State 🤔 nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…

As per NBA rumors, the defending champions Golden State Warriors had Bradley Beal atop their wishlist in the 2021 offseason. However, ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently reported that Beal was not interested in joining Steph Curry and co.

Windhorst said on "The Dan Patrick Show" (via NBC Sports):

"Before last season -- now granted, they didn't know if they had a championship team, they know now they do -- they kicked the tires on Bradley Beal."

He added:

"[The Warriors] were like, 'Hey, could we do a deal for Bradley Beal?' But Beal didn't want to go."

New York Knicks discussing trade for Donovan Mitchell with Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell (left) in action for the Utah Jazz against the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks' pursuit of an All-Star continues this offseason. In what is a positive update, their longtime rumored target Donovan Mitchell could finally be on their roster ahead of the new season.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Knicks and the Utah Jazz have started discussions about a possible trade. Charania tweeted:

"The Jazz and Knicks have started discussions on a Donovan Mitchell trade, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. New York has Utah's focus currently, among interested teams."

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Story at theathletic.com/3422434/2022/0… The Jazz and Knicks have started discussions on a Donovan Mitchell trade, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba . New York has Utah’s focus currently, among interested teams.Story at @TheAthletic The Jazz and Knicks have started discussions on a Donovan Mitchell trade, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. New York has Utah’s focus currently, among interested teams.Story at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3422434/2022/0…

The Knicks have the draft capital required to entice the Utah Jazz, who seem to be in a rebuilding phase. They have already moved starters Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neale.

Utah previously did not show any interest in trading Mitchell, with reports suggesting that they planned to build around their star guard. However, their stance has since changed, opening the gates for the Knicks to make a blockbuster trade to acquire him.

NBA insider claims it's hard to see Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving staying in Brooklyn

Kevin Durant (left) and Kyrie Irving in action for the Brooklyn Nets

NBA rumors suggest the Brooklyn Nets could keep Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on their roster.

The latest reports surrounding Irving suggest that he intends to play for Brooklyn with or without KD. Meanwhile, the Nets haven't found a valuable package for Durant. They are hoping that he will eventually rescind his trade request and stay in Brooklyn.

ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, though, doesn't see Irving and Durant continuing their tenure with the Brooklyn Nets. Speaking about the rumors, Windhorst said on the "Get Up" show:

"All three of these sides have wanted to get out of this marriage. We have Kyrie, who was looking around for sign-and-trades before he opted into his contract."

He added:

"We have the Nets, who have been involved in trade discussions with these players for the last couple of weeks and offered Kyrie a short-term contract that they knew he probably wasn't going to take anyway."

Windhorst concluded:

"And we have Durant, who actually went ahead and asked for a trade. All three of them have said, 'we're not crazy about this going forward.' ... But, I just find it hard to believe that it is going to lead to the outcome that they're all looking for."

LA Lakers and Miami Heat interested in Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverly celebrates while playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves

Patrick Beverley could leave the Utah Jazz without having played a single game for the franchise.

Beverley landed in Utah as part of a blockbuster trade that sent Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He is one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA and has made three All-Defensive teams over the course of his career.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Patrick Beverley has drawn interest from Lakers and Heat lakersdaily.com/report-patrick… Report: Patrick Beverley has drawn interest from Lakers and Heat lakersdaily.com/report-patrick…

Beverley would be a remarkable addition to contending teams. As per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the LA Lakers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers are interested in acquiring the former Clippers guard.

Beverley helped the young Timberwolves team make a trip to the playoffs last year, averaging 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. His intensity could prove to be vital for teams around the league.

NBA executives believe RJ Barrett holds higher value in the trade market than Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro (left) shoots over RJ Barrett during a game between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat

A recent unofficial survey suggested that NBA executives believe New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett has a higher trade value than 2019 draft classmate Tyler Herro. Herro is the reigning Sixth Man of the Year and was #13 in the draft three years ago, while Barrett was the #3 pick.

The report came from Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.

theScore @theScore Are you taking RJ Barrett over Tyler Herro? 🧐 Are you taking RJ Barrett over Tyler Herro? 🧐 https://t.co/Bv7AVrL1lu

This comes off as a surprising survey, especially after Herro's career-best season. The Miami Heat guard averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game during the 2021-22 NBA season.

However, Barrett's emergence as a two-way player could be a potential reason behind his greater value.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far