NBA Rumors Roundup: Brooklyn Nets star could switch allegiance to the New York Knicks or the LA Clippers, Miami Heat veteran to test free agency this summer, and more - June 21, 2022 

With the NBA Finals having come to a conclusion, the NBA rumors mill is about to go into overdrive mode. Teams have been planning their futures long before the season officially ended and will have laid down the road map for the summer.

There has never been any shortage of NBA rumors coming from the camps of the LA Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets. The futures of Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving, amongst others, continue to make the airwaves.

The NBA rumors will go up a notch as the summer progresses. With that said, here are some of the latest NBA rumors for June 21 brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Kyrie Irving linked with a move to the New York Knicks and the LA Clippers

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics - Game 2

Kyrie Irving continues to be omnipresent in the NBA rumors roundup as the superstar's employers appear to be disgruntled with him.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, there has been a breakdown in conversations about an extension between the Nets and Irving. This could lead to Kyrie possibly exploring the market with the New York Knicks amongst others interested in him. Charania wrote:

"Multiple sources tell The Athletic that conversations about Irving’s future have gone stagnant between him and the Nets. An impasse currently exists among the parties that clears the way for the seven-time All-Star to consider the open marketplace, those sources said.

"The Lakers, Knicks and Clippers are expected to be among the interested suitors if Irving heads elsewhere, multiple sources tell The Athletic."

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Inside Pass at theathletic.com/3373269/2022/0… Sources: Kyrie Irving, Nets are at impasse in conversations about his future in Brooklyn, clearing way for the seven-time All-Star to consider the open market. Lakers and Knicks expected to emerge among potential suitors.Inside Pass at @TheAthletic Sources: Kyrie Irving, Nets are at impasse in conversations about his future in Brooklyn, clearing way for the seven-time All-Star to consider the open market. Lakers and Knicks expected to emerge among potential suitors.Inside Pass at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3373269/2022/0…

P.J. Tucker to enter free agency this summer

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics - Game 4

Miami Heat veteran P.J. Tucker is set to test the waters in free agency this summer. The defensive stalwart was part of the Milwaukee Bucks' championship roster in 2021 and signed with the Heat thereafter.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Tucker is set to be pursued by a whole host of teams.

"Miami’s PJ Tucker will opt out of his $7.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season and enter free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Several championship contending teams are expected to compete for Tucker, who was a key part of Milwaukee’s title run in 2021," Charania wrote.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Miami’s PJ Tucker will opt out of his $7.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season and enter free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Several championship contending teams are expected to compete for Tucker, who was a key part of Milwaukee’s title run in 2021. Miami’s PJ Tucker will opt out of his $7.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season and enter free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Several championship contending teams are expected to compete for Tucker, who was a key part of Milwaukee’s title run in 2021.

Chicago Bulls eyeing John Collins

Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The Atlanta Hawks have featured heavily in the NBA rumors roundup of late. The franchise will make critical decisions ahead of next season. One such decision could lead to John Collins exiting the franchise.

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, the Bulls are interested in trading for Collins, but are not exactly willing to do anything to get him. An anonymous executive told Sean Deveney that the Hawks are monitoring everything surrounding their forward at this moment. Deveney wrote:

"The Bulls have had eyes on John Collins, but I don’t think they’re willing to give up what it takes to get him."

Charlotte Hornets interested in Myles Turner

Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers

The Charlotte Hornets are looking to add defensive reinforcements this summer. They have touted Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner as a potential target ahead of next season.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Michael Jordan-owned franchise has expressed interest in acquiring the services of Turner. He wrote:

"The Pacers are seriously discussing trades centered on Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner, sources said. The Hornets have expressed interest in Turner, those sources said.

"Still, Indiana, which has the No. 6 pick in the draft, could elect to continue retooling its veteran core rather than rebuild entirely around young players."

New York Knicks interested in Malcolm Brogdon

Two Indiana Pacers players have featured in this NBA Rumors roundup.

Like Myles Turner, the Indiana Pacers are shopping Malcolm Brogdon as they head into a full-blown rebuilding mode. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the New York Knicks and the Washington Wizards are looking to trade for Brogdon. Indiana reportedly wants draft picks in return.

"The Pacers are seriously discussing trades centered on Malcolm Brogdon, sources said. The Wizards and Knicks are interested in Brogdon, armed with the No. 10 and 11 picks respectively, sources said."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far