NBA Rumors Roundup: Brooklyn Nets superstar expected to stay, Dallas Mavericks guard on the verge of signing with the New York Knicks, and more - June 28, 2022 

With the NBA season and draft concluding, the NBA rumors mill are increasing. The teams began their offseason plans long before the season ended and are now looking to execute them.

The Brooklyn Nets and the LA Lakers are the most prominent teams in the NBA Rumors roundup. The futures of Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant continue to make the airwaves and generate buzz.

With the deadline fast approaching for players to pick up their player options, the NBA rumors are set to go up a notch. With that said, here are the latest NBA rumors.

Uncertainity regarding Kevin Durant's future with the franchise

Kyrie and KD have been consistently present in NBA Rumors roundup.

With Kyrie Irving set to pick up his player-option for the 2022-23 season, Kevin Durant's future with the franchise remains in the air. However, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant is expected to stay with the Brooklyn Nets at least for the upcoming season.

"Kevin Durant was very loyal to Kyrie Irving through this process. Kevin Durant has what he wants which is Kyrie Irving back on the Nets this season. So the expectation right now is that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will move forward for the Nets on this roster this year." Woj said.

The New York Knicks are the favorites to land Jalen Brunson

Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks- Game Four

The rumors of Jalen Brunson heading to the New York Knicks are ongoing. According to The Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Knicks continue to be the heavy favorites to land Brunson.

"From everything I’ve heard, it really does sound like things have shifted, and he is more more likely than not to become a member of the Knicks as opposed to the Dallas Mavericks," Fischer said.

Deandre Ayton and Miles Bridges unlikely to be offered max contract by the Detroit Pistons

Orlando Magic v Charlotte Hornets

James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reported that the Detroit Pistons are unlikely to offer max contracts to Ayton and Bridges. The Pistons, instead, have an eye on 2023 free agency. Edwards' report read:

"The Pistons are unlikely to throw max offers at the likes of restricted free agents Deandre Ayton and Miles Bridges, though things can change.

"Maintaining financial flexibility moving forward is still important to the franchise, per sources, with the 2023 free agency class expected to be far better-stocked than this year’s group" Edwards continued.

Deadline looms on the horizon for Kyrie Irving to opt-in

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Three

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving has been making the NBA rumors roundup all season long, but the saga is set to come to an end. The guard is set to pick up his player-option for next season but will have to file the paperwork quickly, according ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"Irving has until Wednesday at 5 PM to file the paperwork on his opt-in. The Nets can still move Irving as an expiring contract, but the opt-in means he’s no longer eligible to get the immediate long-term deal he wanted as part of a sign-and-trade," Woj said.

D'Angelo Russell possibly on the move from the Minnesota Timberwolves

Los Angeles Clippers v Minnesota Timberwolves

D'Angelo Russell is reportedly on the trade block this summer. The Minnesota Timberwolves plan to build around Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. They can bolster the roster by trading D'Angelo Russell. According to The Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the team is eager to shop around the league and see what they can get in return. Fischer said:

"I have definitely heard that the Minnesota Timberwolves have been calling around to see what D’Angelo Russell’s trade value is."

