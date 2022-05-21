NBA Rumors Roundup: Chicago Bulls All-Star linked to four new teams, Mike D'Antoni could replace Doc Rivers in Philadelphia, and more | May 21st, 2022 

Rumors around the NBA continue to float around with the offseason nearing. The draft combine in Chicago has contributed to the latest reports league-wide.

Zach LaVine has now been linked with four more teams apart from the LA Lakers. The Bulls star staying with the Chicago Bulls is now no longer considered a 'slam dunk' prospect.

Meanwhile, Doc Rivers' future with the Philadelphia 76ers continues to be questioned, despite several NBA rumors stating he is likely to continue his stint with the Eastern Conference giants.

Mike D'Antoni is back in conversation and considered as Rivers' replacement should the latter depart Philly this offs for the season.

2022 NBA Free Agency's top prospect Zach LaVine linked to Mavericks, Trail Blazers, Knicks, and Hawks

Zach LaVine in action during Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat.

Zach LaVine's tenure with the Chicago Bulls may come to an end. The All-Star guard has been a prominent name to pop up during the 2022 NBA Draft combine in Chicago. NBC Sports' KC Johnson reported that LaVine re-signing with the Bulls is no longer a guaranteed proposition.

The two-time Slam Dunk champion could be open to joining a rival team when he becomes an unrestricted free agent. The LA Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks are all considered possible destinations.

Not many teams have the cap space to sign him outright, though. So a return to Chicago remains the likeliest of options, should he be willing to run it back with new teammates DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball.

Here's what Johnson stated:

"What’s certain is that league gossip throughout this week has linked LaVine to at least four teams — Lakers, Trail Blazers, Mavericks, Hawks — with almost certainly more to follow."

He continued:

"As for teams currently linked to LaVine through league gossip and speculation, only the Trail Blazers possess the ability to clear a max salary-cap slot. Even that would take several cost- and asset-cutting moves."

Johnson concluded by writing:

"Teams like the Lakers would need to execute a sign-and-trade, which would be complicated. It's why, when all is said and done, LaVine returning to the Bulls still is the safest bet — assuming that's what the unrestricted free agent wants."

Mike D'Antoni considered as Doc Rivers' replacement should the latter depart for LA Lakers job

Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder - Game 4

The NBA rumors surrounding Doc Rivers continue to shore up despite Philadelphia 76ers GM Daryl Morey indicating no change in personnel will take place.

A report by Gery Woelfel has been circulating that suggests Rivers to Lakers rumors have picked up steam at the NBA Draft combine in Chicago. Woelfel's report states that L.A. will give draft picks as compensation to acquire Rivers as the former Clippers coach is still under contract with the Sixers.

Meanwhile, if that deal goes through, Mike D'Antoni will likely take up the head coaching role with the Sixers.

Chet Holmgren's closeness to Jalen Suggs makes him likely to be picked as #1 overall by Orlando

Chet Holmgren of the Gonzaga Bulldogs reacts against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Orlando Magic will have the #1 overall selection in the 2022 NBA draft.

According to the latest NBA rumors, they could select the 2022 NBA Draft's top prospect, Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren. His closeness with Orlando's first-round pick last year, Jalen Suggs, is considered a reason behind that.

Here's what Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported regarding this:

"The additional connective tissue between Holmgren and the Magic is the prospect’s close relationship with Orlando point guard Jalen Suggs, the No. five pick in the 2021 draft.

"Holmgren and Suggs both starred at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, where the two players overlapped during a dominant stretch of four straight state titles."

You may click here to read the full story regarding these NBA rumors.

Miami Heat's P.J. Tucker intends to play in Game 3 versus Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat - Game 2

Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker suffered a knee injury during his team's 127-102 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Tucker was supposed to undergo MRIs on Saturday morning, but Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported that the swelling on his knee subsided, allowing him to bypass the MRI.

"The swelling in left knee of Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker has subsided, allowing him to bypass an MRI and he intends to be available for Game 3 tomorrow against Boston Celtics, league sources tell @YahooSports @NBAonTNT," reported Haynes.

The former NBA champion now intends to play in Game 3 on the road against the Celtics. Tucker is vital to the Heat's chances of winning this series due to his physical style of play that matches up well against the Celtics.

Portland, New Orleans and Sacramento could trade their first-round picks

Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings could trade their respective top-10 first-round draft picks to bolster their respective teams with a veteran presence.

Here's what Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report wrote regarding this in his most recent article:

"In addition to Sacramento at No. four, league personnel have pegged the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans—picking seventh and eighth, respectively—as strong trade candidates."

The Kings have the fourth selection, while the Trail Blazers and Pelicans have the seventh and eight pick, respectively.

The Pelicans returned to the playoffs and are keen to build on their momentum next season. Meanwhile, Portland entered a mid-season rebuild around Damian Lillard, which led to their failure to make the postseason for the first time since 2014.

The Kings haven't made the playoffs in an NBA record 16 seasons. Sacramento acquired former All-Star Domantas Sabonis last campaign and has a decent squad to compete with.

However, they still need to retool their roster to achieve their goal of ending their playoff drought.

