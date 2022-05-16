NBA Rumors Roundup: Damian Lillard shows an inclination towards teaming up with Suns star, Warriors head coach clears health and safety protocols, and more - May 16th, 2022

The last 24 hours have seen an interesting amount of rumors surface around the NBA. With the Phoenix Suns being knocked out of the playoffs after their Game 7 loss, a large majority of rumors have emerged from the side.

Staying in the West, the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies also emerge as noteworthy rumor hubs. With the imminent return of the Warriors' head coach and the potential return of a key defensive stopper, the Dubs make up for most of the NBA gossip.

Without further ado, let's get into the top rumors for the day.

Damian Lillard suggests teaming up with Deandre Ayton

Damian Lillard warming up

A major trade rumor that popped up in the last 24 hours was instigated by none other than Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard.

Lillard missed a large part of the season due to an abdominal injury. He surfaced on Twitter after the Phoenix Suns' epic meltdown against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7.

Lillard appeared to like a fan tweet that suggested pairing the two together in Portland. The Trail Blazers are in a dismal condition this season. That, paired with the torrid state of affairs between the Phoenix Suns and their big man Deandre Ayton, the All-Star guard's actions generated a lot of traction among fans.

"DeAndre Ayton needs to do whats best for himself and go win a ring with Dame"

Ayton's future with the side is unknown as contract negotiations fail to see him earn a max-extension at the start of the season. The big man may be better served by a change in scenery next season.

Chris Paul to return next season

Chris Paul in action during Game 7

The Phoenix Suns are coming off a horrid end to an otherwise spectacular NBA season. They will fortunately see their superstar point guard return to action in the upcoming season as well.

Coming off a blowout loss in Game 7 to the Mavericks, Chris Paul was quick to issue a "run it back" sort of challenge in the media.

"I'm not retiring tomorrow. I'm healthy. I'm going to come back. Keep playing."

"I'm not retiring tomorrow. I'm healthy. I'm going to come back. Keep playing," Suns guard Chris Paul said.

Considering that the Phoenix Suns signed Paul to a four-year max contract in the summer of 2021, it seemed highly unlikely that the guard would retire the following season.

Paul had a dismal series of performances in the second-round of the NBA playoffs and wind of a quad injury leaked after their Game 7 loss. He seemed to have felt Father Time creeping up on him.

Steve Kerr clears NBA's Health and Safety Protocols

Steve Kerr smiles during Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors are coming off celebrations of making the Western Conference Finals after missing it for the last two years. They will be in store for some more good news going forward.

The Warriors are likely to see their head coach Steve Kerr return to action just ahead of the Conference Finals. He has cleared the league's health and safety protocols.

Steve Kerr has cleared protocol and is back with the Warriors ahead of the conference finals.

Kerr, who missed the last three games of the second-round series due to a run-in with COVID, is a key element to the Dubs' success. With Mike Brown taking over head coaching duties in Kerr's absence, Golden State managed to get by with a series win in Game 6.

With Kerr returning back to the coach's seat ahead of Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks, the Warriors will benefit from an additional morale boost.

Gary Payton II returning for NBA Western Conference Finals deemed "a long shot"

Gary Payton II attempts to score off a layup

Another nugget of information that has surfaced from the Golden State Warriors' side concerns their primary defensive guard Gary Payton II.

Payton suffered a terrible elbow injury after being fouled by Dillon Brooks in Game 2 of the second-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. As the primary cover on Ja Morant, losing Payton was a major blow to the Warriors' defensive rotation.

Although he was expected to be out for 3-5 weeks, Kerr offered a ray of hope for the guard's return when he said:

"We're not ruling him out of the whole conference finals, but we're not going to say he'll play, either. It would be a long shot for him to play, but it is a possibility."

Steve Kerr Says Gary Payton II Return For Conference Finals Is Possible But 'A Long Shot'

It seems unlikely that Gary Payton II will make it back in time to play in the Conference Finals. That said, having a premier defensive guard back in the lineup would do wonders for Golden State's aspirations to win the NBA Championship.

Memphis Grizzlies could offer Ja Morant the super-max extension

Ja Morant looks on at the action of Game 5

The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a loss that ended their post-season dreams. The side are looking forward to building for the future in the NBA with Ja Morant at the center of it all.

Morant missed the last three games of the second-round series due to an apparent knee injury in Game 3. Although the Grizzlies still managed to win a game and make things competitive without their superstar, unfortunately, they couldn't pull through.

Morant has developed into one of the most exciting young players and even won the NBA Most Improved Player award this season. Memphis Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman has hinted at offering the 22-year old the super-max extension in the offseason. He said:

"Whatever I'm allowed to say under NBA rules here, I'll say. He is of course the cornerstone of this franchise."

Zach Kleiman Hints Grizzlies Will Offer Ja Morant Super Max Extension

There are some considerations to be made as the Grizzlies look like a more competitive and holistic team with Morant off the floor. The overall decision to retain him for the future may be in the Grizzlies' best interest in the long run.

