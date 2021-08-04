NBA Rumors Roundup: DeMar DeRozan creates Big 3 at Chicago Bulls; Pascal Siakam wanted by Sacramento Kings, and more - August 3rd, 2021

The Chicago Bulls have made NBA rumors headlines with a reported sign-and-trade involving DeMar DeRozan. Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings are apparently eyeing Pascal Siakam. Like the first day of free agency, Tuesday was remarkable for many players, who were either signed or re-signed during the day.

As the flurry of activities continues for the next few days, it’s important to note that contracts won’t become official till 12:01 PM ET on August 6. which means everything till then can be chalked up as NBA rumors.

But with the agreements in place, it would be rare for the deals not to be pushed through, even though they do happen at times.

NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls agree to sign-and-trade for DeMar DeRozan

Four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan is reportedly heading to the Chicago Bulls in a sign-and-trade deal with the San Antonio Spurs, based on multiple reports, including one from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

Furthermore, the Spurs will reportedly receive Bulls forwards Thaddeus Young and Al-Farouq Aminu, a future first-round pick and two second-round picks in the deal. This was seemingly confirmed by DeRozan himself in a tweet, where he thanked the organization and their fans.

I want to take the time to thank the Spurs organization and the fans in San Antonio for embracing me the way that they have over the past 3 seasons. The Spurs lived up to their reputation as one of the classiest organizations in the league during my time with the team… pic.twitter.com/o1hyj7TAZe — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) August 3, 2021

DeRozan’s reported deal is for three years and is valued at $85 million, according to Haynes.

If NBA rumors surrounding the Bulls are confirmed, the addition of DeRozan will give the Chicago Bulls a Big 3 featuring the 12-year veteran and All-Stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. With Lonzo Ball as the starting guard, DeRozan should slot in at either the shooting guard or small forward spot, depending on where LaVine feels most comfortable.

Based on other recent NBA rumors, Alex Caruso should make the backcourt the Bulls’ strongest unit.

NBA Rumors: Sacramento Kings interested in Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam (#43) in action against the New York Knicks

In more NBA rumors, the Athletic’s Sam Amick spoke on The Deuce & Mo Podcast that the Sacramento Kings are setting their sights on Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam.

“The Kings definitely have interest in Siakam", Amick said on Tuesday, and are waiting for the Raptors to clarify whether they want to move him or not.

Amick added to the NBA rumors on Day 2 stating that the Kings 'want a crack at (Siakam)'. He also said that a potential deal with the Toronto Raptors could involve Buddy Hield or Marvin Bagley III as well.

NBA Rumors: Patty Mills headed to Brooklyn Nets

Patty Mills (#8) reacts on the court

Meanwhile, it appears Patty Mills is headed to the Brooklyn Nets and not the LA Lakers. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Mills has reportedly agreed to a two-year $12 million deal to play for the Brooklyn Nets.

Patty Mills has agreed to a two-year, $12M deal with the Nets, per @wojespn



From B/R x @AmericanExpress pic.twitter.com/PzS2MSJevq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2021

Mills should add scoring punch to the Brooklyn Nets bench that is sorely lacking in a strong veteran presence in the backcourt.

As per Brooklyn Nets transfer rumors, the second year of Mills' deal is a player option. Mills played ten years for the San Antonio Spurs, becoming an integral part of their championship squad in 2014.

Last season, the Australian averaged 10.8 points and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 37.5% from the three-point range.

