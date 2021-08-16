NBA Rumors Roundup: Eric Bledsoe traded to LA Clippers, Miami Heat not linked to Lance Stephenson workout, and more - August 15th, 2021

Eric Bledsoe was traded to the LA Clippers in a cost-cutting move by the franchise, per Sunday’s NBA rumors.

In a relatively quiet weekend rumor mill, the Miami Heat are reportedly not among the teams who witnessed Lance Stephenson’s recent workout.

The NBA’s landscape continues to change this offseason, with players moving from team to team. We expect more NBA rumors to come in the next few weeks ahead of training camp.

NBA Rumors: Eric Bledsoe headed back to LA Clippers

According to NBA rumors courtesy of ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Memphis Grizzlies have traded Eric Bledsoe to the LA Clippers in exchange for Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu.

“The deal saves the Clippers $30 million in luxury tax and creates an $8.3 million traded player exception they will have a year to use,” wrote Wojnarowksi, who also explained another benefit that the LA Clippers will receive from this reported deal.

“The trade gives the Grizzlies salary cap flexibility in the summer of 2022, when Bledsoe is guaranteed $3.9 million of the $19.3 million in the last year of his deal,” Wojnarowski added.

The trade is a homecoming for Bledsoe, who was drafted by the Clippers in 2010 and played three years in Los Angeles. He could either start for the franchise or come off the bench behind Reggie Jackson, who started several games for the team last season.

Beverley and Rondo will play backup minutes to rising star Ja Morant while providing veteran leadership for the young Memphis Grizzlies squad.

NBA Rumors: No connection between Miami Heat and Lance Stephenson

Lance Stephenson #6 scores on a layup

Lance Stephenson has been linked to various teams who were expected to attend his private workout, per recent NBA rumors. However, the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman reported that the Miami Heat aren’t among those teams.

“No, the Heat have not been linked to Lance Stephenson’s open tryout in Las Vegas,” Winderman wrote.

Stephenson last played for the LA Lakers during the 2018-19 season, averaging 7.2 points. Since then, he has played in China for the Liaoning Flying Leopards but has not given up on his goal of playing in the NBA again.

Lance Stephenson on IG: “Thank you to all the NBA teams that took time to see the New and Improved me today.” pic.twitter.com/NTqdveePgU — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 14, 2021

Per last week’s NBA rumors from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the teams who were expected to send representatives to Stephenson’s workout included the Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors have guaranteed Damion Lee’s contract

Damion Lee #1 celebrates a win

The Golden State Warriors are moving forward with Damion Lee on their roster, per NBA rumors courtesy of The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“The Warriors have locked in 14 guaranteed roster spots,” Slater wrote. “Damion Lee has a $500k guarantee on Sunday, but he's safe, per a source. He's one of the 14. Bob Myers said they'll likely leave the 15th vacancy for a training camp battle to presumably include Mulder/Payton/others.”

The 6-foot-5 guard has played for the Warriors for the past three seasons. Last season, he played 57 games for them, with averages of 6.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He recorded a career-high 12.7 points per game in 2019-20 when Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were ruled out for the season due to injuries.

As Slater noted, there will be one spot open for the Warriors, and it will be determined in training camp.

