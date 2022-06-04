NBA Rumors Roundup: Former Nets coach frontrunner to land Charlotte Hornets job; NBA scout doesn’t believe Karl-Anthony Towns is supermax worthy, and more | June 4th, 2022

The Charlotte Hornets are the only team without a coach. As per NBA rumors, there is a frontrunner for the job. Former Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson is the favorite for the vacancy.

Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns got nominated as an All-NBA team member this year. He is eligible to sign a supermax extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, a Western Conference scout doesn't consider the reigning 3-point shooting contest champion worthy of a supermax contract.

On that note, here's a look at the NBA rumours of the day:

Kenny Atkinson leads race to land Charlotte Hornets job

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson could return as an NBA Eastern Conferencecoach after two years.

Atkinson last led the Brooklyn Nets for four years, between 2016 and 2020. He turned them into playoff contenders before stepping down in March 2020. Here's what The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick have reported about this rumor:

"Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson has emerged as a frontrunner for the Charlotte Hornets’ head-coaching job, sources tell The Athletic, and will meet next week with team officials — including owner Michael Jordan — in the next step of his candidacy."

The 55-year-old is known for his ability to develop young players, which makes the Hornets' job a suitable role for him.

They have a young and exciting core, comprising LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier, who have tremendous upside but are yet to reach the next level.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Story at theathletic.com/news/hornets-c… Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson has emerged as a front-runner for Charlotte’s head coaching job and will meet again next week with Hornets officials, this time including owner Michael Jordan, sources tell me and @sam_amick Story at @TheAthletic Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson has emerged as a front-runner for Charlotte’s head coaching job and will meet again next week with Hornets officials, this time including owner Michael Jordan, sources tell me and @sam_amick.Story at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/news/hornets-c…

NBA scout doesn't deem Karl-Anthony Towns worthy of supermax extension

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Six

Karl-Anthony Towns received All-NBA honors this year, making him eligible to sign a supermax extension worth $211 million, which will kick in starting in 2024 for four years.

He will earn $60 million in the final year of his contract. He averaged 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting on 52/41/82 splits.

He returned to the All-Star lineup and won the 3-point shooting contest. Towns led the Timberwolves to their first playoff appearance since 2018. They fought hard in round one against the Memphis Grizzlies but came up short.

Towns is one of the most talented modern-day centers in the league. KAT is arguably the third-best center behind perennial MVP candidates Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid.

However, a Western Conference scout doesn't believe Towns deserves a supermax extension. Here's what HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported regarding the same:

"One NBA scout for a Western Conference team told me, “Quite frankly, I wouldn’t give him the supermax. I don’t think he deserves it. He hasn’t done anything to become a supermax guy. He’s super talented, but he’s kind of flaky.”"

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“I don’t think he deserves it. He hasn’t done anything to become a supermax guy. He’s super talented, but he’s kind of flaky.” NBA scout wouldn’t give Karl-Anthony Towns the supermax“I don’t think he deserves it. He hasn’t done anything to become a supermax guy. He’s super talented, but he’s kind of flaky.” ahnfiredigital.com/nba/minnesota-… NBA scout wouldn’t give Karl-Anthony Towns the supermax“I don’t think he deserves it. He hasn’t done anything to become a supermax guy. He’s super talented, but he’s kind of flaky.” ahnfiredigital.com/nba/minnesota-…

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks- Game Four

The New York Knicks' search for a starting point guard will continue this summer.

Kemba Walker is expected to be on the move after a disappointing first season with New York. The Knicks have once again turned their attention to the Dallas Mavericks' restricted free agent Jalen Brunson.

They recently hired Jalen's father, Rick Brunson as an assistant coach.

Many speculate that could speed up New York's pursuit of Jalen, but that doesn't seem to be the case. As per senior NBA insider Marc Stein, Rick Brunson's hiring doesn't concern Dallas about their chances of re-signing his son.

"It has been known throughout the league that [Tom] Thibodeau has wanted Rick Brunson on his staff from the moment he joined the Knicks entering the 2020-21 season and not because it will help New York lure Rick’s son, Jalen Brunson, away from the Mavericks in free agency this summer," Stein wrote (h/t Bleacher Report).

