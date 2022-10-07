NBA Rumors Roundup: Golden State Warriors want to keep Jordan Poole, Draymond Green unlikely to be suspended for altercation, and more | October 7, 2022

The Golden State Warriors are off to a rocky start in their preparations for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole got into a physical altercation in practice on Wednesday (Oct. 5). The incident involving the duo comes on the back of speculation regarding which of the two extension-eligible players will land a new deal.

The latest NBA rumors suggest that the Warriors want to keep Poole, who is eligible for a rookie max extension.

Meanwhile, Green is unlikely to be suspended for the altercation where he allegedly struck his teammate.

Golden State will start their championship defense on Oct. 18 against the LA Lakers. An internal conflict of this kind is the last thing they need as we edge closer to Opening Night.

Here is the latest NBA rumors roundup for Oct. 7, 2022, brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Victor Wembanyama adds $500 million in value to an NBA franchise

Victor Wembanyama is the consensus No. 1 pick in next year's NBA draft.

Victor Wembanyama is arguably the most hyped youth prospect since LeBron James.

More than 200 league executives and scouts were present on Tuesday and Thursday (Oct. 4 and 6) to watch Wembanyama play against the G League Ignite. The 18-year-old big man justified the hype with two jaw-dropping performances.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Wembenyama is the greatest draft prospect in NBA history. An anonymous team president told Wojnarowski that getting Wembenyama next year adds around $500 million in value to an NBA franchise.

"One team president said to me drafting Wembenyama might add as much as $500 million to the value of your franchise," Wojnarowski said.

"At 7'4", 7'5" in shoes, he is so advanced skill-wise, there's just never been anyone like him. The level of tanking we may see in the NBA this year, as many teams who may try to get in position."

Golden State Warriors plan to retain Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole played a vital role for the Golden State Warriors last season

Jordan Poole is eligible to sign a rookie max extension worth around $100 million with the Golden State Warriors this month. The player and the Warriors have until Oct. 17 to agree on a deal.

The physical altercation between Poole and Draymond Green on Wednesday might not have an effect on the negotiations. Anthony Slater of The Athletic has reported that the Warriors plan to keep Poole and the altercation will not hinder an agreement.

Poole had his breakout campaign last season, averaging 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He finished fourth in the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year voting.

If the Warriors fail to sign Poole to an extension, he'll be a restricted free agent next offseason. He can sign any offer sheet, but Golden State has the right to match.

Pending extensions for Green and Andrew Wiggins could complicate things. However, as per the latest NBA rumors, the Warriors could prioritize Poole's extension.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Where does everything stand in the aftermath of Draymond Green’s practice punch of Jordan Poole? Latest on the Warriors theathletic.com/3665673/2022/1… Where does everything stand in the aftermath of Draymond Green’s practice punch of Jordan Poole? Latest on the Warriors theathletic.com/3665673/2022/1…

NBA executives believe Ime Udoka won't coach the Celtics again

The Boston Celtics suspended Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 NBA season.

The Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season. Udoka violated team policies by having an alleged affair with a female team staffer.

The relationship was initially thought to be consensual until Udoka reportedly made unwanted remarks towards her. Joe Mazzulla was named the Celtics' interim head coach and has overseen two pre-season games already.

As things stand, Udoka's future is up in the air as he is yet to be formally relieved of his duties by Boston. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype asked several NBA executives about their take on the situation. The execs believe that Udoka will never coach the Celtics again.

"I spoke with four NBA executives this week about the Ime Udoka situation in Boston," Scotto said. "Each of those four executives told HoopsHype they don't think Udoka will return as coach of the Boston Celtics after his year-long suspension is done."

Draymond Green unlikely to be suspended for altercation with Jordan Poole

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers told reporters on Thursday (Oct. 6) that the team will handle Draymond Green's punishment internally.

Myers also revealed that Green has apologized to Jordan Poole, his teammates and the rest of the team staff.

"It's the NBA. It's professional sports," Myers said. "These things happen. Nobody likes it, we don't condone it, but it happened. Draymond apologized to the team this morning.

"Jordan was there in the room, I was there in the room. The team, the coaches, the players, and we heard that."

It's worth noting that footage of the incident was recently released by TMZ Sports.

Green and Poole got into a heated argument during practice. The former Defensive Player of the Year got in Poole's face and the young guard pushed back. Green then lost his cool, delivering a vicious punch that knocked Poole to the ground.

Insider outlines possible reason for Celtics signing Blake Griffin over Carmelo Anthony

Blake Griffin played for the Brooklyn Nets last season.

The Boston Celtics were linked with Carmelo Anthony before signing Blake Griffin to a one-year deal this offseason.

The Celtics lost Danilo Gallinari to a knee injury and looked at Anthony, who played for the LA Lakers last season, as a potential replacement. Robert Williams III has also undergone surgery and will reportedly be out for 2-3 months.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype explained that the Celtics decided to sign Griffin because he can play center and draw charges, and has improved his shooting. Anthony would have been a perfect fit for the team if not for Williams' injury since he's a stretch four at this point in his career.

"One of the reasons the Boston Celtics targeted Griffin was the team prioritized defense," Scotto said. "Griffin was one of the league leaders at drawing charges.

"With Williams being out to start the season, Griffin can play the five. Offensively, Griffin can help with DHOs (dribble handoffs). Melo would've been a fine stretch four and could've replaced that role similar to Gallinari."

Griffin featured in 56 regular-season games for the Brooklyn Nets last season. He registered averages of 17.6 minutes, 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting at 42.5% from the field.

Poll : 0 votes