NBA Rumors Roundup: James Harden could opt in for next season, Hawks owner wants roster overhaul and more | May 6th, 2022 

With the end of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs, rumors have started to swirl around teams that failed to qualify and were recently eliminated. The Atlanta Hawks appear to be ready for an overhaul after an underwhelming season that followed an appearance in the Eastern Conference finals.

Meanwhile, James Harden has been in the headlines because of his struggles with the Philadelphia 76ers. Many analysts believe that Harden is on a rapid decline and it would be interesting to see if the Sixers will give him a max extension. He has a player option worth $47.4 million next season.

Here are the latest rumors around the league for May 6th, 2022 brought to you by Sportskeeda.

James Harden 'extraordinary likely' to opt in to $47.4 million salary

James Harden is eligible to sign a four-year, $223 million extension with the Philadelphia 76ers if he opts in next season. Harden was acquired by the Sixers at the NBA trade deadline, but he has struggled in the playoffs, especially in the second round against the Miami Heat.

According to Brian Windhorse of ESPN, Harden is expected to opt in and get his $47.4 million for next season. However, the Sixers might not be inclined to give him a max contract extension given his current play. The 10-time NBA All-Star appears to be on the decline and it would not be practical to pay him max money.

"It is extraordinarily likely that Harden's picking up that option, and negotiating with the Sixers on what sort of deal that's going to be," Windhorst said.

Atlanta Hawks owner promises roster changes ahead of next NBA season

The Atlanta Hawks had an underwhelming season, needing to win two play-in games to qualify for the postseason. In the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs, they were eliminated by the Miami Heat in five games. The Hawks were just a year removed from battling the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals, which makes their season a disappointment.

Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Ressler promises to make some roster changes this offseason, as per The Athletic. Ressler was unhappy with staying put last summer due to their unexpected success. The billionaire already knows what's needed and President of basketball operations Travis Schlenk has a lot to do in the next few months.

"Getting more folks who could handle the ball, create and more defensive-oriented players or both. That’s an obvious answer," Ressler said.

Charlotte Hornets could move Gordon Hayward and P.J. Washington

The Charlotte Hornets endured another disappointing end to their season. They qualified for the NBA play-in tournament, but were blown out by the Atlanta Hawks. The Hornets already fired head coach James Borrego last month and changes to the roster could happen.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Hornets might explore trading Gordon Hayward and P.J. Washington this offseason. Hayward, who has been injury prone since joining Charlotte, is owed $61.5 million for the next two years, while Washington is due to for rookie-scale extension.

Scotto was told by an anonymous NBA executive that the Hornets could receive a couple of role players in exchange for Hayward. Meanwhile, Washington was offered to the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner at the deadline and that could be explored again this summer.

Vivek Ranadive wants Mark Jackson as the Sacramento Kings' next head coach

The Sacramento Kings are in the hunt for their seventh head coach since Vivek Ranadive became the majority owner in 2013. As reported by Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski, the finalists for the next Kings head coach are Mark Jackson, Mike Brown and Steve Clifford.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report reported that Ranadive's personal choice is Jackson, who last coached an NBA game in 2014 with the Golden State Warriors. He's been a commentator and game analyst for ESPN since then. Jackson is most well-known for unleashing Steph Curry and Klay Thompson to become the Splash Brothers.

"Jackson has long been a darling of Ranadive, who was vice chairman of Golden State when Jackson piloted the upstart playoff contender in the early stages of the Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green era," Fischer wrote.

Mike Brown prepared to leave Warriors for Kings coaching job

As mentioned earlier, Mike Brown is one of the finalists for the Sacramento Kings' head coaching job. Brown is currently the associate coach of the Golden State Warriors, a position he has held since 2016. Brown's agent Warren LeGarie told the Sacramento Bee that his client is willing to leave the Warriors to join the Kings.

"Mike is willing to take the job based on the fact that he knows he’ll be supported and have a chance to win. He sees this as a good job and looks forward to being asked to be the head coach," LeGarie said.

A poll done by SB Nation shows that 93% of Kings fans want Brown to be their head coach. He has won one NBA championship as an assistant, two as an associate head coach and brought the Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA Finals in 2007.

