NBA Rumors Roundup: Kawhi Leonard takes a break from offseason training, Shaquille O'Neal to donate laptops for charitable cause, and more - September 13, 2022

Kawhi Leonard taking a break from NBA offseason training

Kawhi Leonard has been lowkey as he has not featured much in the NBA rumors roundup this summer.

According to Sports Illustrated, LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard took a break from his grueling offseason training. The two-time champion was seen in attendance at the U.S. Open last week and also at the New York Fashion Week. Leonard missed the entirety of last season after an ACL injury in the 2020-21 postseason. The report read:

"With his return ... now presumably less than one month away, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is taking a brief vacation from his offseason training. Spotted at New York Fashion Week, Leonard is enjoying some time on the East Coast for fashion and the U.S. Open."

Shaquille O'Neal pledges to donate 1,000 laptops

Shaquille O'Neal's philanthropic acts continue to feature in the NBA rumors roundup.

Shaquille O'Neal made an appearance at the Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas, for a charity basketball game. There, he made a promise to buy 1,000 laptops and 1,000 pairs of his new signature Reebok shoes for children in a non-profit organization. It was reported by The Wichita Eagle.

This didn't come without a caveat. O'Neal made sure that one of the players, Vince Folston, got a dunk after numerous failed attempts. O'Neal told Folston that he wouldn't give an autograph or make a donation until he made a dunk. Folston ended up with a dunk after numerous attempts.

Utah Jazz ready to deal for trio

Jordan Clarkson has been heavily mooted in the NBA rumors roundup this summer.

According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, the Utah Jazz are ready to make deals for Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson and Bojan Bogdonavic. With the franchise heading into a full-blown rebuild, CEO Danny Ainge is keen to acquire draft capital by trading their best players.

"They still have Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley," Shelburne said. "The sense around the league is that the Jazz at least feel that they have deals for all of those veteran players. If and when they want them."

Details emerge on RJ Barrett's new contract with the New York Knicks

New York Knicks have been omnipresent in the NBA rumors this summer.

Earlier this summer, the New York Knicks announced that they have agreed to an extension with RJ Barrett. The deal is said to be for four years with the amount potentially touching $120 million. Marc Berman of the New York Post divulged more details on this new contract for Barrett.

"The deal is for $120 million but there’s $13 million in incentives. The guaranteed part is $107 million and a source said it will start at $24 million in 2023-24.

"Each incentive piece is worth the same amount — between $1 million and $1.2 million. For making the All-Star Game, All-Defensive team and All-NBA. For instance, if Barrett makes the All-Star team in his final year, the bonus is $1.2 million."

Sacramento Kings yet to finalize deals for Quinn Cook and KZ Okpala

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers.

The Sacramento Kings are closing in on the acquisition of Quinn Cook and KZ Okpala. However, the deals are yet to go through. Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee believes that things could still go sideways at this time of the year:

"The Sacramento Kings still haven’t finalized the signings of Quinn Cook and KZ Okpala. Both are still expected to be in Sacramento when training camp begins, according to a league sourc. But this is a fluid time for roster decisions and things could change."

