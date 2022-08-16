NBA Rumors Roundup: Kevin Durant debunks retirement claims, Ben Simmons and Philadelphia 76ers settle financial grievances, and more - August 16, 2022 

NBA rumors surrounding the futures of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving continue. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers have also been making the NBA rumors roundup.

Training camp begins next month. NBA franchises and players are entering a crucial month of negotiations. Teams around the league are putting the final touches on their rosters.

Here are the latest NBA rumors for August 16, 2022, brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Kevin Durant debunks retirement rumors

Kevin Durant debunks retirement rumors

Marc Stein reported that Kevin Durant would rather retire than play for the Brooklyn Nets. The quotes in his article were misconstrued. Subsequently, KD took to Twitter to address these claims himself.

"I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it’s anyone out there that’ll listen, I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon. Shit is comical at this point," Durant wrote.

Ben Simmons and Philadelphia 76ers in accordance with financial grievances

One of the biggest NBA rumors last year was the 76ers withholding Ben Simmons' paycheck. This conflict came after the Australian missed training camp, refusing to play in games due to mental health. However, the two sides resolved the issue. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons and the 76ers have reached an agreement.

"Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers have reached a settlement agreement on the grievance the All-Star guard filed to recoup a portion of the nearly $20 million withheld from him as a result of his failure to play games in the 2021-2022 season," Woj wrote.

Leaked opening night games of the 2022-23 NBA season

The Athletic's Shams Charania has revealed the opening night matchups. According to his sources, the Lakers will play the Golden State Warriors after the ring ceremony, and the 76ers will take on the Celtics.

Miami Heat big admirers of Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown has been omnipresent in the NBA rumors roundup this summer. According to NBA insider Adam Borai, the Miami Heat have a significant interest in Brown. Borai also said that they would prefer Brown over Donovan Mitchell.

"If KD is Boston-Bound, I'd keep my eyes on MIA trying to get involved in the deal to try & snag Jaylen Brown. Brown, a FA in 2 years, has BIG fans within certain high ranking Heat officials, according to sources. He's so well liked that some would even prefer him over Mitchell," Borai wrote.

Brooklyn Nets holds no leverage on Kevin Durant trade talks

According to Brian Windhorst, the Nets hold little to no leverage in trade talks surrounding Kevin Durant. However, Durant also holds no leverage with the Nets. He has four years left on his deal with no player option. This lack of leverage could be why no trade has been forthcoming for KD.

"I think what we have here is really a study of leverage. First off, the Nets do not have leverage in trade talks with other teams. They are not giving them the offers that they want. They see no reason to increase them. So, they're not making any progress there," Windhorst said.

