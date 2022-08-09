NBA Rumors Roundup: Kevin Durant offers an ultimatum to the Brooklyn Nets, startling revelations about Ben Simmons emerge, and more - August 9, 2022

NBA rumors keep circulating throughout the offseason. The Brooklyn Nets and the LA Lakers have been centerpieces in these recent NBA rumors.

The futures of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving continue to dominate the headlines. LeBron James' and Russell Westbrook's futures have been the subjects of intense speculation as the former is eligible for a contract extension.

Kevin Durant offers ultimatum to the Brooklyn Nets ownership

The Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant continue to be the headline makers in the NBA rumors. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, KD had a face-to-face meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai and offered an ultimatum. He is forcing Tsai to choose between his superstar player or the general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash.

"In a face-to-face meeting with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai over the weekend, All-NBA star Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that he needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources tell The Athletic.

"Durant stated he does not have faith in the team’s direction, sources said," Charania wrote.

Story: In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say.Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say.Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0…

Further developments on James Harden's contract

Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four

One of the biggest rumors of the summer was that James Harden would not sign a max extension. Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers agreed on him taking a lesser salary so that the franchise can surround him with better players. However, the contract has multiple permutations in it, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

"James Harden has a 15 percent trade kicker included in his two-year, $68.64 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, @hoopshype has learned. Harden’s deal also contains a player option, as others have reported," Scotto wrote.

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto Sources: James Harden has a 15 percent trade kicker included in his two-year, $68.64 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, @hoopshype has learned. Harden’s deal also contains a player option, as others have reported. Sources: James Harden has a 15 percent trade kicker included in his two-year, $68.64 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, @hoopshype has learned. Harden’s deal also contains a player option, as others have reported.

New York Knicks remain the favorites to land Donovan Mitchell

The sweepstakes for Donovan Mitchell is heating up as the Utah Jazz have reportedly clarified their asking price to potential suitors. According to the Athletic's Fred Katz, the Jazz want significant draft capital, and the Knicks remain in the driver's seat because they have multiple picks.

"The Jazz want five or six or seven first-round picks, as well as young players. The Knicks own all of their firsts as well as four from other teams," Katz wrote.

"They can deal up to eight first-rounders, including up to four unprotected ones. They could add at least three first-round swaps. They have attractive up-and-comers, including RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin."

A big reason why?



The Knicks’ B-level offer is better than most of the other suitors’ A-level offers,



More: The Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes are at a standstill.A big reason why?The Knicks’ B-level offer is better than most of the other suitors’ A-level offers, @FredKatz writes.More: theathletic.com/3482962/?sourc… The Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes are at a standstill.A big reason why?The Knicks’ B-level offer is better than most of the other suitors’ A-level offers, @FredKatz writes.More: theathletic.com/3482962/?sourc… https://t.co/GgEdZIPzsq

Startling revelation on Ben Simmons

Despite being traded to the Brooklyn Nets in February, Ben Simmons is yet to suit up for the franchise due to a back injury. Much was made of Simmons not suiting up against the Boston Celtics. Fox Sports' Ric Bucher revealed that Simmons exited the team's group chat when they persisted in asking him to play in the series.

"They're having a team chat before Game 4, thinking he's going to play against the Celtics, and from what I'm told, Ben just left the chat. They asked him, 'Are you going to play?' Ben left the chat. Like he didn't even answer the question. Just left the chat," Bucher said.

Quinn Cook to sign with the Sacramento Kings

Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers

Former LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors guard Quinn Cook is set to sign with the Sacramento Kings. The two-time NBA champion will sign a one-year deal with the Kings, according to ESPN's Marc J. Spears. Last year, Cook played in the G League for Stockton Kings.

"The Kings have agreed to sign NBA veteran Quinn Cook to a one-year contact, source told @espn @andscape. The two-time NBA champion played for the G League Stockton Kings last season and is competing for a third point guard spot. Last played in the NBA for Cavs 2020-21 season," Spears wrote.

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears The Kings have agreed to sign NBA veteran Quinn Cook to a one-year contact, source told @espn @andscape . The two-time NBA champion played for the G League Stockton Kings last season and is competing for a third point guard spot. Last played in the NBA for Cavs 2020-21 season. The Kings have agreed to sign NBA veteran Quinn Cook to a one-year contact, source told @espn @andscape. The two-time NBA champion played for the G League Stockton Kings last season and is competing for a third point guard spot. Last played in the NBA for Cavs 2020-21 season. https://t.co/bWjXCN02NS

