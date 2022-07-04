NBA Rumors Roundup: Kevin Durant being traded to the Golden State Warriors seems "highly unlikely", Philadelphia and Dallas show interest in Brooklyn's superstar guard, and more | July 4th, 2022

Multiple NBA Trade Rumors have been circulating this offseason. Some big names, such as Kevin Durant, have taken the limelight along with some other interesting developments.

Over the last 24 hours, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have found themselves at the forefront of most rumors. With a trade package for both on the horizon, seeing the two potential don new threads next season is an exciting possibility.

There are additional trade rumors coming out of Toronto and Utah. With the Toronto Raptors holding onto their star rookie and the Utah Jazz holding onto their sole superstar, further developments seem unlikely.

With a lot of ground to cover regardless, let's get right into the rumors for today.

Kevin Durant's move to the Bay Area seems "highly unlikely"

Kevin Durant reacts to the loss in Game 1

Having requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant has become the most highly sought after player in the league. Taking the NBA world by storm in a matter of seconds, Durant was on the radar for any team looking to compete for a title.

The 33-year has expressed that the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns are his preferred destinations. However, his former team, the Golden State Warriors, were reportedly interested in making a run at the superstar.

The trade seems "highly unlikely" as per the Athletic's Marcus Thompson II. Mentioning that Durant has been in conversation with his Warriors teammates, Thompson II mentioned that they haven't pushed the front-office to make a run at Durant.

Philadelphia and Dallas show keen interest in Brooklyn's superstar guard

Kyrie Irving brings the ball up the court

With Kevin Durant on the way out, the Brooklyn Nets are likely to entertain a deal for superstar guard Kyrie Irving as well. While the LA Lakers lead the pack as favorites to land the guard, the Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks also emerge as favorites.

As reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, who spoke on Bally Sports, "The Rally," Charania said:

"Kyrie Irving is one guy who I think we gotta pay attention to. He has several suitors involved when you talk about Lakers, Sixers, Mavericks. I would keep an eye on Kyrie Irving over the next couple of weeks as a guy that is likely going to potentially get moved"

Considering Dallas' shortage of point guards, they could emerge as a more plausible destination than Philadelphia.

Toronto Raptors unwilling to part with star rookie in a trade for former MVP

Scottie Barnes being guarded by Kevin Durant

Continuing on the path of the Kevin Durant trade saga, the Toronto Raptors have also emerged as a potential landing spot. While several teams have inquired about a trade for the superstar, not all of them can take the salary hit his contract requires.

The Raptors would have to create a huge trade package to be able to afford Durant. Rudy Gobert's trade to Minnesota provided a solid comparison.

While players such as OG Anunoby could be included in such a package, as per Sportsnet's Michael Grange, Scottie Barnes is off the table. Speaking in reference to Bobby Marks' suggested trade package, Grange said:

"That the Raptors haven’t (proposed a trade package) already tells you one thing: the Raptors have remained fixed on keeping rookie of the year Scottie Barnes out of any package they are offering." (via) Sportsnet

Utah Jazz refuse to entertain attempts to trade for 3x All-Star

Donovan Mitchell warms up before a game

With Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert's deteriorating relationship taking its toll, the Utah Jazz were in a difficult position.

However, with Rudy Gobert being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Jazz have alleviated the situation.

With a young star at the helm, the Jazz front-office has committed to building around Mitchell. This was mentioned by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who said:

"Danny Ainge and Justin Zanik, and Utah's front-office, they want to continue to build around Donovan Mitchell."

"They've certainly got some good veterans left, they've got six-draft picks, first-round picks, that they've gathered up in the last twenty four hours that they can use in other deals and trades and try to reshape this roster around them."

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



on the Utah Jazz's plans with Donovan Mitchell



"They have shut down any team who's called about trying to trade for Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz are committed to moving forward with him as their cornerstone player." @wojespn on the Utah Jazz's plans with Donovan Mitchell "They have shut down any team who's called about trying to trade for Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz are committed to moving forward with him as their cornerstone player."@wojespn on the Utah Jazz's plans with Donovan Mitchellhttps://t.co/OqPPan8bYy

Dallas Mavericks are expected retain Frank Ntilikina

Frank Ntilikina in action for the Mavericks

After a spectacular run in the playoffs, the Dallas Mavericks have seen some significant changes to their roster. While the addition of Christian Wood was a huge bump, the team took a big hit as they parted ways with Jalen Brunson.

Although losing Brunson has its own cons, the bigger impact falls upon the lack of depth at the point guard position. To aid this situation, the Dallas Mavericks intend to retain Frank Ntilikina, according to Marc Stein.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp The Dallas Mavericks intend to keep Frank Ntilikina when his $2 million contract for the 2022-2023 season becomes guaranteed tomorrow, per @TheSteinLine The Dallas Mavericks intend to keep Frank Ntilikina when his $2 million contract for the 2022-2023 season becomes guaranteed tomorrow, per @TheSteinLine. https://t.co/R1TgSsycEt

Ntilikina, who was added to the roster last season, will likely see more playing time this season. Although he only played sparingly last season and notched just 4.1 points per game, Ntilikina will provide some point guard depth to the Mavs.

Currently one of the favorites to acquire Kyrie Irving, the Dallas Mavericks could still look to improve upon their roster situation.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far