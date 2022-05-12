NBA Rumors Roundup: LA Clippers could welcome Rockets’ guard on a discounted deal, Lakers receive permission to interview former Nets coach and more | May 12th, 2022 

NBA rumors continue to heat up leading into the 2022 offseason. The LA Clippers and LA Lakers are mentioned once again, with the former expected to explore options to shore up the point guard position. The latter continues their search for a new head coach.

Meanwhile, Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson continues to be a hot prospect due to his remarkable displays in the 2022 playoffs. The New Orleans Pelicans have also been a part of the rumor mill, as they aim to capitalize on their impressive 2021-22 season and further improve their roster.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest NBA rumors around the league below.

LA Clippers could welcome John Wall at a discounted price

The LA Clippers have acquired some quality role players over the last season. They acquired Norman Powell, Robert Covington and Isaiah Hartenstein, among others.

The Clippers are still short at the point guard position, though, especially after they traded Eric Bledsoe in a deal to sign Powell and Covington.

Reggie Jackson is the only true point guard on their roster right now. As per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Clippers could be interested in signing Rockets guard John Wall.

The five-time All-Star and Houston mutually decided to find him a new home before the start of the 2021-22 campaign. However, his $44 million salary proved to be a stumbling block.

Wall and the Rockets also didn't engage in any buyout talks, but that could change in the upcoming offseason.

If Wall takes a significant pay cut, he could be on his way to LA to play alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George next season. Here's what Fischer recently reported about NBA rumors surrounding the Clippers and Wall:

"A much simpler solution for the Clippers might be waiting on the other side of a potential contract buyout for John Wall in Houston.

"While one source with knowledge of the situation insisted to B/R that the Wall-to-Miami speculation has become outdated in the wake of the Heat's acquisition of Kyle Lowry, the Clippers could welcome Wall on a discounted deal into a loaded salary sheet expected to soar far above the luxury-tax threshold next season."

Justin Russo @FlyByKnite Crazy as it sounds, I think John Wall on a buyout makes more sense for the Clippers than Mike Conley via trade does. Still six weeks to go before the NBA draft! bleacherreport.com/articles/10035… Crazy as it sounds, I think John Wall on a buyout makes more sense for the Clippers than Mike Conley via trade does. Still six weeks to go before the NBA draft! bleacherreport.com/articles/10035… https://t.co/NJ8NqhtSDM

LA Lakers receive permission to interview Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson

The LA Lakers' search for a new head coach has started in full swing. As per NBA rumors, they have been linked to Darvin Ham, Adrian Griffin, Mark Jackson and Terry Stotts, among many others. The latest addition to that list has been former Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: The Los Angeles Lakers have received permission to interview Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson for the franchise’s head coaching job. Atkinson has already interviewed for the Charlotte Hornets’ job. ESPN Sources: The Los Angeles Lakers have received permission to interview Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson for the franchise’s head coaching job. Atkinson has already interviewed for the Charlotte Hornets’ job.

As per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers have received permission to interview the Warriors' assistant coach. Atkinson has a losing record as a head coach (118-190). However, he coached the rebuilding Nets for most of his head coaching career.

Atkinson was successful in overturning their fortunes, though, as he led them to the playoffs in the 2018-19 season.

New York Knicks attempted to free up cap space for Jalen Brunson before the 2022 NBA trade deadline

Jalen Brunson is likely to be one of the most coveted point guards during the offseason. The Dallas Mavericks star has been remarkable this year, averaging 16.3 points and 4.8 assists per game. He carried this output over into the playoffs and bettered his numbers.

Brunson has tallied 23.3 points per game across 11 appearances.

As per the latest NBA rumors, Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported that the Knicks' primary motive to make moves before the NBA trade deadline this year was to free up cap space to offer Brunson a competitive deal in free agency.

Here's what the report read:

"The Knicks executives' controversial appearance in Dallas also raised eyebrows because of the expectation that New York will aggressively pursue Mavericks ball-handler Jalen Brunson as an unrestricted free agent.

"One source with knowledge of the Knicks front office even suggested to B/R that New York's efforts before the February trade deadline were primarily geared toward freeing ample cap space to offer Brunson a competitive contract this July."

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



Mavs going to have to spend big. The Knicks, Pistons and Pacers are expected to pursue Jalen Brunson in the offseason, via @JakeLFischer Mavs going to have to spend big. The Knicks, Pistons and Pacers are expected to pursue Jalen Brunson in the offseason, via @JakeLFischer.Mavs going to have to spend big. 👀 https://t.co/8DQQ9xhFBo

Gregg Popovich motivated to return as the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs next season

One of the most successful NBA coaches of all time, Gregg Popovich might still be far from retiring as the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs. Several NBA rumors in the past have suggested that he could draw curtains on his illustrious career that has spanned over 26 years.

Here's what Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer said regarding this:

"While he does appear motivated to return to San Antonio's sideline for at least one more season, Popovich is known to be currently traveling and considering his coaching future. One source told B/R that Popovich plans to visit Belgrade for the EuroLeague Final Four later in May."

Popovich has a young squad at his disposal. The Spurs haven't made the playoffs since 2020, but there is tremendous potential in the players they have. This could have been key to Popovich being motivated to make a comeback and help his players develop under his leadership.

Devonte' Graham could be a potential trade candidate this offseason

The New Orleans Pelicans made their return to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 this season. The Pelicans started 1-12 under new head coach Willie Green, but made significant moves at the trade deadline. They acquired CJ McCollum and Larry Nance Jr. to make a turnaround and fight for a playoff spot.

They finished as the ninth seed and won back-to-back knockout games in the play-in tournament to book their place as the eighth seed in the playoffs.

They faced off against the league-leading Phoenix Suns and were also able to tie the contest 2-2 before eventually losing in six games.

The Pelicans will be excited to have Zion Williamson back next season. They could look to make the most of his desire to stay with the franchise long-term by building an even stronger roster around him.

Devonte' Graham appears to be a trade candidate that could help them sign some quality role players. Here's what Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported regarding Graham's future with the Pelicans:

"New Orleans has no shortage of ball-handlers who are capable of initiating offense between CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram, plus the expected return of sensational forward Zion Williamson.

"Yet as Devonte' Graham slipped out of the Pelicans' postseason rotation, league figures have mentioned the 27-year-old as a potential trade candidate this offseason."

RealGM @RealGM Pelicans Not Eager To Trade Devonte' Graham basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266904… Pelicans Not Eager To Trade Devonte' Graham basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266904…

Fischer also reported that the Pelicans aren't motivated to part ways with Graham just yet. However, their front office has made bold moves since last offseason, so they will be keen to make upgrades to their current group.

