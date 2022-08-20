NBA Rumors Roundup: NBA Executive would offer former lottery pick for Kevin Durant, Mavericks held talks with Cavaliers about a sign and trade for young guard, and more | August 20, 2022

The Brooklyn Nets and their superstars, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, remain the center of the NBA rumor mill this offseason.

Despite suitors repeatedly failing to meet their demands, the Nets have maintained their steep asking price for Durant. The Toronto Raptors are among the teams interested, but they won't include reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes. The Nets likely want Barnes in any potential trade for Durant. An NBA executive revealed he would offer Barnes.

The rumors of Kyrie Irving to the LA Lakers have returned after LeBron James signed a two-year extension with the 17-time champions. LA is reportedly willing to offer their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks. However, the Nets aren't interested as they want win-now pieces in exchange for Irving. However, the Nets may revisit the trade down the line.

Here are the latest NBA rumors as of August 20, 2022.

NBA Executive would offer Scottie Barnes for Kevin Durant

On "The Hoop Collective," ESPN's Tim McMahon said an NBA executive he spoke to would offer Scottie Barnes in a trade for Kevin Durant. Barnes showed he is NBA ready player from the get-go. The #4 pick from the 2021 draft was instrumental in helping the Toronto Raptors make the playoffs as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

He also won Rookie of the Year for his efforts. Toronto has the opportunity to build its team around Barnes. He showed tremendous potential in his debut season. He could develop into a franchise centerpiece.

Acquiring Kevin Durant is an enticing prospect, but it could shorten the Raptors' window of winning at a high level. Durant, who will be 34 when the new season starts, has been injury prone. On top of that, trading for him could severely affect Toronto's squad depth.

Brooklyn Nets could revisit Kyrie Irving for Russell Westbrook trade down the line

The Brooklyn Nets and LA Lakers have reportedly engaged in trade discussions involving Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook multiple times this offseason. The Nets initially wanted the Lakers' 2027 and 2029 first-round picks, but LA refused to include them.

However, LeBron James guaranteed his stay in Hollywood until the 2023-24 NBA season by agreeing to sign a two-year extension with the Lakers. This move will likely lead to LA going all-in on improving their roster, including trading their 2027 and 2029 firsts for Irving.

The Nets are reportedly not interested in adding only draft capital in exchange for Irving. They are looking for win-now players. ESPN's Nick Friedell suggested Brooklyn could still revisit the Irving for Westbrook trade because of the Lakers' picks.

Irving's market value is low because of his unavailability over the past three seasons. The Lakers have been the only significant suitors for his services. It won't be surprising to see Brooklyn engage in a trade, especially if they move Durant.

Cavaliers had sign and trade discussions with the Mavericks about Collin Sexton

According to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks engaged in sign-and-trade discussions about restricted free agent Collin Sexton. The Mavericks haven't made any moves since adding Christian Wood this offseason. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers have been reluctant to meet Sexton's demands.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Cavs have had conversations with Mavericks about sign-and-trade for Collin Sexton cavaliersnation.com/2022/08/20/rep… Report: Cavs have had conversations with Mavericks about sign-and-trade for Collin Sexton cavaliersnation.com/2022/08/20/rep…

Cleveland reportedly offered the guard around $40 million for three years. Sexton and his camp countered, demanding a contract of a starting-caliber guard. No team has presented an offer sheet to Sexton, so the Cavaliers have the leverage to take time in negotiations.

A sign-and-trade makes the most sense for Cleveland if they are unwilling to offer the sum Sexton demands. He has tremendous upside and could be a valuable addition to contending teams. The Mavericks are among those teams, but they don't have the assets to pull off a sign-and-trade deal.

