NBA Rumors Roundup: Nets reportedly asked for Celtics’ star duo for Kevin Durant, Boston keeping Jaylen Brown in loop regarding his trade prospects, and more | August 11th, 2022

Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics have dominated NBA rumors over the last few days.

Durant met the Nets ownership, reiterating his desire to leave the franchise on Monday. The 12-time All-Star reportedly wants general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash gone as he doesn't believe in the direction the franchise is heading in.

The Boston Celtics remain the frontrunners to land Durant. NBA rumors suggest the Nets find the option of acquiring Jaylen Brown viable. Meanwhile, Durant has added the Celtics and another Eastern Conference team to his wish list for his next landing spot.

Here are the latest NBA rumors as of Aug. 11, 2022.

Nets initially asked Celtics for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Six

The Brooklyn Nets' asking price for Kevin Durant has been steep. Durant is arguably among the NBA's top three players. He also has four years left on his deal. The Nets have other pieces who make them competitive on paper, so they are looking for a young All-Star player, contributing role players and draft picks for KD.

The Boston Celtics appear to be leading the race as they are reportedly willing to include Jaylen Brown. According to a report by The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach, the Nets initially asked for a package of Jayson Tatum and Brown from Boston when the two teams talked.

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach



-Hall of Famer Bailey Howell on Bill Russell’s Boston Christmas parties



-Joe Mazzulla on his summer as a hot commodity



And more here…



bostonglobe.com/2022/08/10/spo… New: -Some KD and Jaylen intel-Hall of Famer Bailey Howell on Bill Russell’s Boston Christmas parties-Joe Mazzulla on his summer as a hot commodityAnd more here… New: -Some KD and Jaylen intel -Hall of Famer Bailey Howell on Bill Russell’s Boston Christmas parties -Joe Mazzulla on his summer as a hot commodity And more here…bostonglobe.com/2022/08/10/spo…

The deal never came to fruition. The Nets eventually lowered the asking price when the sides engaged in trade talks later. The Celtics offered a package centered around Brown, including Derrick White and a first-round pick. Brooklyn countered that proposal by asking for Marcus Smart, a couple more role players and three first-rounders.

Kevin Durant adds Celtics and 76ers to his wish list

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, left, and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant

If the latest rumors are anything to go by, Durant and the Celtics have mutual interest. According to SNY TV's Ian Begley, Durant has added two Atlantic Division rivals – Boston and the Philadelphia 76ers – to his wish list. KD reportedly had picked the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat initially.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Kevin Durant reportedly views the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics as ‘desired landing spots,’ per @IanBegley Kevin Durant reportedly views the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics as ‘desired landing spots,’ per @IanBegley https://t.co/IhkmNsJb47

They, too, remain in pursuit of the 2013-14 MVP. The Nets will likely ask for a bevy of assets and an All-Star. So, any team that acquires him will lose out depth and potentially shorten its window to be a championship team by a few years by losing young All-Star caliber talent for the soon-to-be 34-year-old.

High-ranking members of 76ers interested in Kevin Durant

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers and guard James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers are eager to break their 22-year-old slump of not making an NBA Finals appearance next year. After signing James Harden last season, they bolstered their depth by adding veterans P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. According to SNY TV's Ian Begley, high-ranking members of the 76ers' brass are encouraged to engage in talks with Brooklyn over a trade for Durant.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: High-ranking members of the Philadelphia 76ers have interest in acquiring Kevin Durant ahnfiredigital.com/nba/philadelph… Report: High-ranking members of the Philadelphia 76ers have interest in acquiring Kevin Durant ahnfiredigital.com/nba/philadelph…

The Sixers certainly have to include a piece like Tyrese Maxey, a 21-year-old point guard who is on the verge of becoming a star. Meanwhile, Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle could also be part of a potential package.

Celtics’ brass has communicated with Jaylen Brown about his trade prospects

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers, Game 4 in 2020

Jaylen Brown didn't have the best of reactions when reports emerged of the Celtics entering trade talks for Durant with a deal centered around him. Brown tweeted "Smh" (shaking my head) after the rumors went viral.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA



Spoiler: No extension is coming this summer. Nor should it. But in 2023? Maybe! Read more for why:



spotrac.com/research/nba/n… New and improved Next Contract Series: Jaylen Brown is now posted on @spotrac ! All the options Brown has from now, through when his contract ends in 2024.Spoiler: No extension is coming this summer. Nor should it. But in 2023? Maybe! Read more for why: New and improved Next Contract Series: Jaylen Brown is now posted on @spotrac! All the options Brown has from now, through when his contract ends in 2024.Spoiler: No extension is coming this summer. Nor should it. But in 2023? Maybe! Read more for why:spotrac.com/research/nba/n…

Many assumed the lack of communication must have frustrated the former All-Star. However, according to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, the Celtics have been in contact with Brown. The team believes the player understands the situation, and the Celtics have kept him in the loop regarding his trade prospects.

NBA teams keeping an eye on former Warriors guard Nico Mannion

Italy v Nigeria Men's Basketball - Olympics: Day 8

Former Golden State Warriors guard Nico Mannion could be back in the NBA next season. According to Heavy.com's Sean Deveney, an NBA general manager said that Mannion impressed during his stint in Italy last year. He played for Virtus Bologna in Serie A, averaging 9.4 points and 4.6 assists in 17.6 minutes per game.

Overtime @overtime Shoutout Nico Mannion on winning the EUROCUP in his first season in Italy 🤩 Shoutout Nico Mannion on winning the EUROCUP in his first season in Italy 🤩 https://t.co/hWm74FP7pP

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein