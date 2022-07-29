NBA Rumors Roundup: Nothing has changed on the Kevin Durant situation a month into his trade request, Zion Williamson's max contract has a 'weight clause' and more | July 29, 2022

Kevin Durant shocked the basketball world before the start of NBA free agency when he asked the Brooklyn Nets for a trade. However, Durant is still with the Nets a month into his request. Brooklyn's demands have remained the same and no team was willing to make a deal.

Meanwhile, Zion Williamson has an unusual clause in his newly-signed rookie max extension. According to reports, the deal has a "weight clause" that has a 295 number limit. Williamson could potentially lose money if he goes over a certain weight and body fat percentage during the duration of the contract.

Toronto Raptors interested in Donovan Mitchell?

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell is one of the biggest names available on the NBA trade market. The Utah Jazz are open to trading their superstar guard for the right price. The New York Knicks were the early favorites to land Mitchell, but the Jazz were not interested in their initial offer.

According to Eric Koreen of The Athletic, the Toronto Raptors could swoop in and make a potential deal. Koreen noted that the Raptors' wealth of young players and assets make them a possible destination. Toronto team president Masai Ujiri is one of the best in the NBA.

On the other hand, Mitchell has been mum about the situation. Rumors still persist that he prefers going to the Knicks because of a lot of factors. He's from New York and they are one of the biggest markets in the NBA. The three-time All-Star was also recently seen with Jalen Brunson, who was the Knicks' biggest free agent signing this summer.

(via IG/fitspaceman16, h/t Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson were at last night's Subway Series game at Citi Field

Nothing has changed on the Kevin Durant situation a month into his trade request

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant requested a trade out of the Brooklyn Nets hours before the start of NBA free agency on July 30. About a month after requesting a trade, Durant is still in Brooklyn. And the Nets are not interested in lowering their demands for their superstar, per ESPN's Bobby Marks.

"For now, we are nearly at the same spot we were a month ago," Marks said. "Waiting to see if a trade materializes or if Durant is in a Brooklyn uniform at the start of the season."

Marks made the comments on an ESPN+ conversation (h/t Nets Daily) with Tim Bontemps posted on Thursday. The Nets want a very nice haul for Durant, who is still one of the best players in the NBA. The starting point for Brooklyn, per multiple reports, includes an All-Star-caliber player, a contributing role player and a bunch of future draft picks.

Tyler Herro might not get a max extension from the Heat

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat

Reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro is eligible to sign a rookie-scale max contract with the Miami Heat. However, Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald thinks that Herro's extension with the Heat is complicated. Chiang explained that the Miami front office is not in a hurry.

They have until mid-October to sign Herro to a potential five-year, $188 million contract. If Herro inks a new deal, he cannot be traded until 2023. With the Heat among the teams interested in Kevin Durant, it wouldn't be surprising if the 22-year-old is among the players in the trade.

Herro certainly earned his first big contract in the NBA. He averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists last season, en route to the Sixth Man of the Year award. He is an explosive scorer and could create his own shots. However, his defense is almost non-existent.

Zion Williamson's max contract has 'weight clause' with 295-pound limit

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson signed a five-year, $193 million rookie max extension with the New Orleans Pelicans. That could rise to as much as $213 million if Williamson makes it to an All-NBA team next season. However, the contract has a very interesting clause.

Christian Clark of NOLA.com reported that Williamson's deal has a "weight clause" in it. This means that the 22-year-old star will need to be weighed throughout the duration of the contract. His weight and body percentage will need to be below 295 when added.

Clark also pointed out that if Williamson fails the stipulation, the guaranteed money decreases. Weight issues, as well as injuries, have plagued Williamson in his young career. He was rumored to be more than 300 pounds last season while recovering from foot injury.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has the most trade value in the NBA?

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell are the biggest names available on the trade market. Rudy Gobert and Dejounte Murray were two All-Stars who got dealt this summer. But out of all the players in the NBA, who has the highest trade value?

According to HoopsHype, the distinction belongs to Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Antetokounmpo is already one of the greatest players in history, but he's just entering his prime. HoopsHype also pointed out that "The Greek Freak" is not just an important player for the Bucks, but for the entire city of Milwaukee.

Joining Antetokounmpo in the top five are Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid. Doncic is one of the best young players in the league today, while Jokic is the reigning back-to-back MVP. Tatum recently led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals and Embiid was the MVP runner-up the past two seasons.

