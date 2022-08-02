NBA Rumors Roundup: Permutations in Zion Willamson's contract debunked by NBA insider, Cleveland Cavaliers and young guard have a 'fairly large gap' in negotiations, and more - August 2, 2022

NBA rumors keep circulating as teams are currently in vacation mode. However, the work hasn't stopped. Players and franchises decide on their futures with a whole host of free agents still not picked up by any team in the NBA.

The futures of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving continue to dominate the headlines. LeBron James' and Russell Westbrook's futures have been the subjects of intense speculation. The Brooklyn Nets and the LA Lakers have been centerpieces in these recent NBA rumors.

Here are the latest NBA rumors for August 2, 2022, brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Zion Williamson's contract theory debunked

Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans - Game Six

One of the biggest NBA rumors during the summer was the imminent signing of Zion Williamson to the Rookie max contract. That came to fruition quickly. However, rumors were circulating about the clauses in the contract regarding Williamson's physical shape and weight.

However, NBA insider Marc Stein has debunked the claims that the New Orleans Pelicans could save money if Williamson doesn't meet those requirements.

"There seems to be a notion in circulation that Williamson would instantly lose money if he were summoned by the Pelicans for a weigh-in and his combined total (pounds plus body-fat percentage) exceeds 295. Not true. The Pelicans would have to waive (yes, waive) Williamson to realize any significant savings," Stein wrote.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine



More NBA from me: twitter.com/TheSteinLine/s… Marc Stein @TheSteinLine twitter.com/NBATV/status/1… Great to see this all-day Bill Russell coverage lined up by @NBATV and here is the link to our first installment in a two-day Substacked tribute to Mr. Russell: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-incompar… Great to see this all-day Bill Russell coverage lined up by @NBATV and here is the link to our first installment in a two-day Substacked tribute to Mr. Russell: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-incompar… twitter.com/NBATV/status/1… From the around-the-league notes section of my Monday musings below: League sources say New Orleans is making a hard push to hire analytics ace Sammy Gelfand away from the Pistons to reunite Gelfand with Pelicans head coach Willie Green.More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com From the around-the-league notes section of my Monday musings below: League sources say New Orleans is making a hard push to hire analytics ace Sammy Gelfand away from the Pistons to reunite Gelfand with Pelicans head coach Willie Green.More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com twitter.com/TheSteinLine/s…

Chicago Bulls planning a summer workout in Los Angeles

Zach LaVine's re-signing with the Bulls was a massive NBA rumor this summer

Los Angeles is the home for Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. According to NBC Sports Chicago's KC Johnson, the Bulls are planning a summer workout in the city of Angels. Coby White, Patrick Williams and former LA Lakers guard Alex Caruso are all set to join their superstar duo.

"This is the week several Bulls planned to be in the Los Angeles area for group workouts. It’s already the off-season base for Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, who obviously is a native. At least Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu planned to join," Johnson wrote.

K.C. Johnson @KCJHoop This is the week several Bulls planned to be in the Los Angeles area for group workouts. It’s already the off-season base for Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, who obviously is a native. At least Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu planned to join. This is the week several Bulls planned to be in the Los Angeles area for group workouts. It’s already the off-season base for Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, who obviously is a native. At least Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu planned to join.

Russell Westbrook finds a new agent

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets

One of the massive NBA rumors this summer was Russell Westbrook parting ways with his long-time agent Thad Foucher. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the superstar guard has found a replacement in Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports. Schwartz represents Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in the NBA. He has signed a new high-profile client in Westbrook.

"Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook has signed with agent Jeff Schwartz of @ExcelSports for his representation, Westbrook told ESPN on Monday afternoon," Woj wrote.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook has signed with agent Jeff Schwartz of @ExcelSports for his representation, Westbrook told ESPN on Monday afternoon. Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook has signed with agent Jeff Schwartz of @ExcelSports for his representation, Westbrook told ESPN on Monday afternoon.

Stalemate between Collin Sexton and the Cleveland Cavaliers

Portland Trail Blazers v Cleveland Cavaliers

Hoops Wire's Sam Amico says the Cleveland Cavaliers and Collin Sexton have had contract talks recently. However, the atmosphere has been disputable. Amico believes there isn't any hope that Sexton and the Cavaliers will reach an agreement soon.

"Sources have told Hoops Wire that negotiations between Sexton and the Cavs have not been contentious — but a fairly large gap remains. An agreement is not expected to be reached anytime soon, sources predicted," Amico wrote.

Anthony Davis ramps up off-season training

AD has been a rare fixture in the NBA rumors.

Anthony Davis had a disappointing season and recently said he hasn't touched a basketball since April 5. According to NBA analyst Marc Stein, Davis has ramped up his off-season training. AD's conditioning and shooting let him down during the 2021-22 NBA season.

"Some potential good news for the aforementioned Lakers and the soon-to-be-extension-eligible James: Anthony Davis’ surprising disclosure in mid-June that he hadn’t shot a basketball since early April might have been a blessing in disguise. Davis, by all accounts, has been working out with increased diligence ever since his comments generated a wave of strong criticism," Stein wrote.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine Add LeBron James' contract extension to the Kevin Durant/Kyrie Irving/Donovan Mitchell/Russell Westbrook transactional sagas in an NBA August not exactly as dormant as advertised ... here's the full breakdown in your latest This Week In Basketball column: marcstein.substack.com/p/decision-tim… Add LeBron James' contract extension to the Kevin Durant/Kyrie Irving/Donovan Mitchell/Russell Westbrook transactional sagas in an NBA August not exactly as dormant as advertised ... here's the full breakdown in your latest This Week In Basketball column: marcstein.substack.com/p/decision-tim…

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far