NBA Rumors Roundup: Reason why the Brooklyn Nets had a hard time trading Kevin Durant revealed, 3x All-Star's preferred destinations if he gets traded and more | August 26, 2022

The Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant made the NBA offseason very interesting. However, Durant has rescinded his trade request from the Nets as they look to win a championship next season. The latest NBA rumors might have revealed why the Nets had a hard time trading KD.

Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell remains with the Utah Jazz despite interest from several teams such as the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers. Mitchell has not forced the Jazz to trade him, but already has a list of destinations he prefers.

Here is the latest NBA rumors roundup for Aug. 26 brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Knicks not willing to attach first round picks to Julius Randle in potential trades

Julius Randle was the 2021 NBA Most Improved Player.

Julius Randle had a disappointing campaign last season for the New York Knicks. Fresh off winning the Most Improved Player award and getting his first All-Star selection, Randle's production decreased last season. He averaged 20.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists, while shooting 41.1% from the field and 30.8% from threes.

That's not a bad line for an NBA star, but Randle pretty much struggled after signing a massive extension. The Knicks are reportedly engaged in talks about a potential trade of their $117 million man. However, Fred Katz of The Athletic reported that the Knicks are not interested in attaching one or two first round picks to get rid of Randle.

Randle is signed for four more seasons with a player option for the 2025-26 season. Other NBA teams are likely worried about the length of his contract. The Knicks might also be holding on to their draft picks for the possible acquisition of Donovan Mitchell.

Why did the Brooklyn Nets have a hard time trading Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant is a 12-time NBA All-Star

Before the start of free agency, Kevin Durant requested a trade out of the Brooklyn Nets. Around two months after his request, both parties decided to continue their partnership. The Nets did receive offers for Durant, but were very firm about their trade demands.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Nets were open to trading Durant. However, an anonymous NBA executive told Scotto that the Rudy Gobert trade made it impossible for interested teams to acquire the two-time champion. The Minnesota Timberwolves gave up four first round picks and a pick swap for Gobert.

"I always thought returning was the best thing for Durant to win," the executive said. "The Nets weren't going to get anything close to what they wanted, so the best thing for them to do was salvage the relationship. After the Rudy Gobert trade, they would've had to get more for Durant."

Durant, who is a better player than Gobert, would certainly command a larger haul of first round picks. When that didn't come, the Nets simply decided that they were not going to shortchange themselves. At the end of the day, Durant will enter the season as a Nets player.

Reason why Montrezl Harrell remains unsigned revealed

Montrezl Harrell was the 2020 NBA Sixth Man of the Year

Montrezl Harrell is just two years removed from winning the NBA Sixth Man of the Year as a member of the LA Clippers. Harrell has played for the LA Lakers, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets since winning the award. He also remains unsigned as a free agent this summer.

But why is Harrell still not signed to a deal despite being one of the best players in the league off the bench? According to Sports Illustrated, Harrell is facing felony drug charges in Kentucky after police found three pounds of marijuana in his car. He is facing one to five years in prison with a fine estimated to be worth between $1000 to $10,000.

Harrell's hearing is scheduled for August 31, which will determine his fate for the upcoming season. NBA teams are not interested in signing him to a deal until his case has been settled.

Donovan Mitchell only wants to get traded to three teams

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz appear determined to enter a full rebuild, with Donovan Mitchell in the middle of many NBA trade rumors. The New York Knicks are his known suitors, but the Jazz want a better haul than what they got in the Rudy Gobert trade. The Jazz received four first round picks and a pick swap from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Tony Jones of The Athletic reports that Mitchell has not requested a trade from the Jazz. However, he is open to getting traded to the right team. The three-time All-Star prefers to get traded to the Knicks, Brooklyn Nets or Miami Heat. The Knicks are the most interested team in Mitchell.

Meanwhile, the Nets are also in New York and Mitchell is a native. The Heat are always a destination because of their culture, beautiful beaches and no income tax. They were also one win away from going into the NBA Finals last season. That would have been their second trip to the Finals in three years.

NBA head coaches who might be on the hot seat next season

Steve Nash of the Brooklyn Nets

Steve Nash's job as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets might be safe for now. However, Luka Adams of Hoops Rumors believes that Nash is one of several head coaches who are in the hot seat heading into next season. The Nets are still under pressure and a bad start to the season could cost Nash his job.

Other NBA head coaches who might be under scrutiny next season include Tom Thibodeau of the New York Knicks and Doc Rivers of the Philadelphia 76ers. There is always pressure to make the playoffs in New York, while the Sixers are hoping to win a championship.

Keyshawn, JWill & Max @KeyJayandMax



has a fascinating suggestion for who should be the Nets head coach. “I still do not think Steve Nash is the answer.” @RealJayWilliams has a fascinating suggestion for who should be the Nets head coach. “I still do not think Steve Nash is the answer.”@RealJayWilliams has a fascinating suggestion for who should be the Nets head coach. 👀 https://t.co/kPJyJoGL4F

Chauncey Billups of the Portland Trail Blazers, Nate McMillan of the Atlanta Hawks and Wes Unseld Jr. of the Washington Wizards could also be in danger. The Blazers, Hawks and Wizards made big splashes in free agency, with making the playoffs a likely target.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Juan Paolo David