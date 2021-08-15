NBA Rumors Roundup: Russell Westbrook wouldn't have left Washington Wizards for any team other than LA Lakers, Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers says trade talks are 'dormant' currently and more - August 14th, 2021 

With the 2021-22 NBA season just two months away, NBA rumors continue to heat up with each passing day.

Free agency talks have taken a backseat at the moment, with very few top prospects still on the market. Meanwhile, the trade front continues to be active as teams look to revamp their rosters for next season.

Multiple NBA rumors surrounding some recent blockbuster moves continue to float around. Let's take a look at some notable ones reported recently.

NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook wouldn't have left Washington Wizards for any other team apart from LA Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers Introduce Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook was traded to the LA Lakers in a five-team trade deal. His move to LA will see him pair up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis next season.

According to FortyEightMinutes' Chris Crouse's latest report, Washington Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard said in a recent media interaction that Westbrook wouldn't have left the Wizards if it wasn't for the LA Lakers. LA was Westbrook's only preferred destination, as per NBA rumors.

“That was a very, very unusual circumstance where the day before the draft we were kind of spitballing some ideas and getting some input,” Sheppard tells FortyEightMinutes and other media in Washington. “I had a heart-to-heart with Russell and it was important to him that I knew and the Wizards knew he wants to play here,” said Sheppard.

“If there was ever an opportunity with the Lakers, that would be the one place. I look at his Hall of Fame career and all he did for us, certainly, for me, I will try to help a guy as long as it helps the Wizards. In this case, we could do a deal and it did help the Wizards,” he added.

As per NBA rumors, the Washington Wizards GM also said they would have been more than happy to keep the former league MVP for next season. A key reason behind that would have been his solid triple-double season, the fourth of his career, which led to the Wizards making it to the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers says trade talks are 'dormant' at the moment

The Golden State Warriors have been a busy team in the offseason. They have been linked with making a move for several superstars including Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal and Ben Simmons. James Wiseman and Andrew Wiggins are two names brought up in recent NBA rumors who could be key in helping the Warriors acquire the likes of either Lillard, Beal, or Simmons.

However, GM Bob Myers recently said in a press conference that trade talks are currently dormant. Here's what The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported regarding the same:

"Bob Myers on any trade talks involving the Warriors: "It's dormant at this moment in time." Said it can pick up at any moment, but he feels like the league is "on pause" on the trade front."

As per NBA rumors, the Warriors are in pursuit of returning to championship contention, with Klay Thompson set to return to the squad after a two-season absence.

NBA Rumors: Lonzo Ball's signing was key in DeMar DeRozan joining the Chicago Bulls

As per NBA rumors, Lonzo Ball signing with the Bulls played a huge role in DeRozan signing with the 6-time champions.

The Chicago Bulls have made key acquisitions in free agency, signing the likes of Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso. It has made them one of the favorites to make the playoffs next season. DeRozan's addition elevated their chances even more. As per NBA rumors, he was intrigued by the idea of what the Bulls were building with their young core and new signings.

According to The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry, DeMar DeRozan said that Lonzo Ball's signing was the one that played a key role in his decision to join the Chicago Bulls. Here's what the report said:

"The Bulls’ growing talent base, coupled with the city of Chicago and the direction of the organization, is what attracted him," reported Mayberry.

“Once Lonzo signed, that made it even more appealing,” he (DeRozan) said. “You could see what they were working toward, and it was something I wanted to be a part of. It wasn’t too much of a pitch that they had to make after that,” he revealed.

The Chicago Bulls are eager to get back into playoff contention as per NBA rumors. Their recent player acquisitions are a clear indication of that. It started with the addition of Nikola Vucevic at last season's trade deadline, which was followed up with the signings of Ball, DeRozan and Caruso in the offseason.

